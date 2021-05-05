Tuesday roundup: Sidney beats Greenville in MVL crossover

SIDNEY — After all area games were canceled or postponed on Monday due to rainy weather, Sidney was one of a few area baseball squads that were able to play Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets were fresh off an upset of perennial power Tippecanoe and had to fight off an upset bid by Greenville, but they rallied for a 5-2 victory in a Miami Valley League crossover game.

The Green Wave (5-15, 2-13 MVL Miami) built a 2-0 lead, but Sidney scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to earn the win.

Sidney (14-6, 10-6 MVL Valley) managed two hits the first four innings but got going late. Ryan Schloss hit a two-run double in the fifth and Jack Davidson hit a one-run single in the sixth. Davidson was 3 for 3 while Schloss was 2 for 4.

Gavin Roberts started and gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks in five innings and struck out six batters. Mitchell Davis and Carson Taylor didn’t allow a hit the last two innings and struck out a combined four batters while walking three.

Anna 2, Fort Loramie 1

Anna handed the Redskins their first Shelby County Athletic League loss of the season by rallying to earn a victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning but Anna tied it 1-1 in the third after a single, error, walk and a fielder’s choice grounder by McKane Finkenbine.

The Rockets broke the tie in the top of the sixth. Finkenbine led off the inning with a double. Grant Albers then reached on an error and Finkenbine advanced to third on the same error. Finkenbine then stole home.

Jacob Robinson pitched a complete game Anna (10-8, 6-2 SCAL). He gave up one earned run on 10 hits in seven innings.

Ty Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie (15-3, 8-1). He pitched five innings and allowed four hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters. Derek Meyer pitched the last two innings and didn’t allow a hit while striking out four.

Meyer was 2 for 4 at the plate with one double while Mack Fortrman was 2 for 3 with one double and Devin Ratermann was 2 for 3 with two doubles. Clint Hilgefort was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Jackson Center 4, Fairlawn 0

The Tigers scored two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings to earn an SCAL win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Carson Regula hit a two-run home run in the fifth for the game’s first runs. He pitched a complete game on the mound and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out 12 batters.

Ashton Piper was charged with the loss for the Jets (6-10, 2-6). He pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on four hits while striking out four batters.

Jackson Center improved to 6-13 overall and 3-7 in SCAL play with the win.

Lehman Catholic 9, Waynesfield-Goshen 1

The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Tuesday in Waynesfield.

Alex Keller pitched a complete game and struck out 19 batters while giving up three hits and one walk.

Jon VanSkiver was 2 for 3 with one double for Lehman (7-8, 5-1 NWCC) while Nathan Sollmann was 2 for 4. Keller had 3 RBIs.

Minster 4, Coldwater 3

The Wildcats fought off a late comeback try and handed the Cavaliers their first Midwest Athletic Conference loss of the season on Tuesday in Coldwater.

Justin Nixon pitched a complete game for the Wildcats (8-7, 4-3). He gave up six hits and struck out two batters while walking one.

Nixon was 2 for 4 with one double while Nathan Oldiges was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two walks. Eric Schmidt was 2 for 4.

New Bremen 10, New Knoxville 0

The Cardinals earned a MAC win in six innings on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

Zach Bertke was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and one double for New Bremen (12-4, 6-1). Vince Hulse was 2 for 2 and Ben Blickle was 2 for 3. Mitchell Hays stole three bases.

Bertke picked up the win on the mound. He pitched two hitless innings and struck out four batters. Reece Busse, Wyatt Dicke and Kyle Tenkman pitched the rest of the way and combined gave up one hit while striking out six batters and walking one.

Fort Recovery 3, Versailles 0

The Tigers managed two hits against Fort Recovery’s Dillian Evers and lost a MAC game on Monday in Versailles.

Ben Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Versailles (11-10, 5-2). He pitched five innings and gave up three unearned runs on five hits and three walks.

Carson Bey hit one triple.

• Softball

Grenville 4, Sidney 1 (extra innings)

The Green Wave needed eight innings to beat Sidney in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday in Sidney.

The Yellow Jackets led 1-0 before Greenville (22-1, 15-0 MVL Miami) scored one run in the top of the seventh to tie it and three in the eighth to earn the win.

Lauren Barker was charged with the loss for Sidney (10-11, 8-8 MVL Valley). She pitched a complete game and struck out seven batters while walking six and giving up seven hits.

Jackson Center 26, Fairlawn 8

The Tigers earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory in five innings on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Regan Davidson was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs and one double for Jackson Center (8-10, 4-6). Ashley Mullenhour was 3 for 4 with 6 RBIs and one double. Paige Geuy was 3 for 5 with 5 RBIs, one home run and one double. Hope Booser was 2 for 2 with 6 RBIs and one home run.

Grace Woolley picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up seven earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Ashley Roush was charged with the loss for the Jets (0-19, 0-8). She gave up 11 earned runs on 12 hits and seven walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Rosh was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs at the plate while Katie McKenzie was 2 for 4 and Alexia Graves was 2 for 3. Kayleigh Taylor was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Lehman Catholic 18, Waynesfield-Goshen 10

The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Tuesday in Waynesfield.

Anna Cianciolo was 5 for 5 with 3 RBIs for Lehman (10-6, 5-2 NWCC). Emilee VanSkiver was 3 for 5 with one double, Molly Greene was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Tori Lachey was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Kate Stewart was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one home run.

Annie Stiver pitched a complete game and gave up six earned runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out seven batters.

Coldwater 6, Minster 2

The Wildcats suffered their first Midwest Athletic Conference loss of the season on Tuesday in Minster.

The squad managed four hits against Coldwater’s Madison Wendel.

Rachael Hoying was charged with the loss for Minster (15-4, 4-1 MAC). She gave up four earned runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings while striking out five batters.

Fort Recovery 4, Versailles 3

The Tigers scored one run in the top of the seventh to tie it but the Indians scored one run in the bottom half to pull away to a MAC win on Tuesday in Fort Recovery.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss for Versailles (12-11, 4-2). She pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and three walks.

Monnin was 2 for 4 at the plate, as was Natalie Prenger. Leadoff hitter Tara Fritscher was 3 for 4 with one triple and two doubles and Jenna Dirksen was 3 for 3.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

