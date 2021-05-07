Thursday roundup: Late run lifts Russia over Jackson Center

RUSSIA — Hayden Quinter scored on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Meyer in the bottom of the seventh to lift Russia to a 2-1 victory over Jackson Center in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday.

Quinter got on base and advanced to second after bunting and Jackson Center catcher Carson Regula committing a throwing error. Quinter later advanced to third on an error by Bryson Roberts while Meyer was at the plate. Meyer then batted Quinter in on the sacrifice fly.

Xavier Philpot picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and struck out eight batters without walking any. He gave up seven hits.

Aiden Shappie was 2 for 2 with one walk for the Raiders (16-5, 6-3 SCAL). He hit an RBI single in the fourth to tie it 1-1.

Eli Butcher was charged with the loss for the Tigers (6-14, 3-8). He pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Butcher hit an RBI double in the second inning that gave Jackson Center a 1-0 lead.

Anna 2, Fairlawn 0

The Rockets won an SCAL game on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Travis Fogt pitched a no-hitter for the Rockets (11-8, 7-2). He struck out 10 batters.

Keith Orndorff was charged with the loss for the Jets (6-12, 2-7). He pitched a complete game and gave up four hits.

Botkins 11, Houston 2

The Trojans won an SCAL game on Thursday in Botkins.

Parker Geis picked up the win on the mound for Botkins (12-8, 3-6). He pitched three innings and gave up one hit. Isaac Cisco and Carson Motter pitched the rest of the way and combined gave up one earned run on one hit.

Ethan Motter had 4 RBIs and Isaac Cisco had two. Carson Motter was 1 for 2 with two walks and Parker Geis was 1 for 1 with three walks.

Houston dropped to 9-11 overall and 4-6 in league play with the loss.

Ridgemont 14, Lehman Catholic 4

The Cavaliers gave up 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings and lost a Northwest Central Conference game by run rule on Thursday in Sidney.

David Rossman was charged with the loss. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on six hits and five walks.

Nathan Sollmann was 2 for 2 with one walk for Lehman (7-10, 5-2 NWCC) while Jon VanSkiver was 2 for 3. Alex Keller hit one triple.

Minster 1, Versailles 0

Justin Nixon batted in a run with two outs in the seventh to lift the Wildcats to a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday in Minster.

Nixon hit a line-drive single to left field to score Eric Schmidt, who was walked earlier in the inning.

Schmidt picked up the win on the mound for Minster (9-7, 5-3 MAC). He pitched a complete game and struck out eight batters while walking two and allowing four hits.

Adam Ketner was 2 for 3 with one walk for the Wildcats and Nathan Oldiges was 2 for 3.

Landon Henry was charged with the loss for Versailles (11-11, 5-3). He pitched in the seventh and gave up one earned run on one hit and two walks. Chase McEldowney started and pitched six innings. He allowed nine hits and struck out three batters.

Ben Ruhenkamp and Jacob Treon were each 1 for 2 for the Tigers.

Riverside 3, West Liberty-Salem 0

The Pirates won a nonconference game on Thursday in De Graff.

Warren Shockey picked up the win for Riverside (9-8). He pitched seven innings and struck out nine batters while allowing five hits and no walks.

Zane Rose hit a solo home run for the Pirates. Shockey was 1 for 2 with one walk.

• Softball

Russia 16, Jackson Center 0

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game in five innings on Thursday in Russia.

Leadoff hitter Simone Puthoff was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one home run for Russia (19-2, 8-1 SCAL). Makena Hoying was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, one home run and one double. Riley Hammonds was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one triple and Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 3 with one double.

Sarah Francis picked up the win in the circle. She pitched three innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out three batters. Hoying pitched the last two innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (8-11, 4-7). She pitched two innings and gave up 14 earned runs on 14 hits and three walks.

Anna 19, Fairlawn 9

The Rockets hung on for a run-rule win despite giving up five runs in the fifth inning on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Leadoff hitter Taylor Poeppelman was 3 for 3 with two doubles for Anna (11-7, 6-2) while Brenna Cobb and Nylah Crosson were each 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double.

Brielle Collier was 2 for 4, Bree Metzler was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Mallory Havenar was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double. Poeppelman and Cobb each stole three bases.

Metzler picked up the win in the circle. She pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out nine batters.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss for the Jets (0-20, 0-9). She pitched five innings and gave up 18 earned runs on 22 hits and five walks.

Ashley Roush was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Fairlawn while Katie McKenzie was 2 for 2 with one walk and one double. VanHorn was 1 for 2 with one walk and one double and Kayleigh Taylor was 2 for 2.

Ridgemont 7, Lehman Catholic 6

The Cavaliers fell behind early and tried to rally but couldn’t in a Northwest Central Conference loss on Thursday in Sidney.

Molly Greene was 3 for 4 with one double for Lehman (10-7, 5-3 NWCC) while Anna Cianciolo was 3 for 3 with one double and one walk. Emilee VanSkiver was 2 for 4 and Kate Stewart was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one home run.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss. She pitched seven innings and gave up six earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Minster 8, Versailles 1

After having lost to the Tigers 8-3 in the consolation game of the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday, the Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday in Versailles.

Rachael Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Minster (15-6, 5-1 MAC). She pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Savannah Bergman was 2 for 4 for the Wildcats. Lilly Barhorst and Emma Goubeaux each hit one home run and Hoying and Hannah Oldiges each hit one double.

Lauren Monnin was charged with the loss for Versailles (12-12, 4-3). She pitched four innings and gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and two walks.

Keri Dirksen and Kirsten Bornholt were each 2 for 3 for the Tigers while Colleen Hiestand hit one double.

Riverside 13, West Liberty-Salem 9

The Pirates won a nonconference game on Thursday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs, one home run and two doubles for Riverside (11-11) while Amerra Huston was 3 for 5 with 4 RBIs and one double. Malina Kreglow was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Kylee Angle was 1 for 2 and Rayce Yelton was 1 for 1.

Jenna Woods picked up the win in the circle. She pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four batters. Alaina Snow pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up four hits while striking out six batters.

Other scores: Houston 27, Botkins 4.

Russia, Anna softball earn run-rule SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

