Friday roundup: Fairlawn softball earns 1st victory

BOTKINS — Fairlawn’s softball squad earned its first victory of the season on Friday by blasting Botkins 18-4 in seven innings in a Shelby County Athletic League game.

The Jets scored seven runs in the first two innings to take control and ran away with 10 runs in the last two innings.

Alayna VanHorn picked up the win in the circle for Fairlawn (1-20, 1-9 SCAL). She pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

VanHorn was 3 for 6 at the plate with one double while Katie McKenzie was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two triples. Kayleigh Taylor was 3 for 4 with 7 RBIs, one triple and one double. Ashley Roush was 3 for 4, Marissa Corner was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one triple, Caroline Scott was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Taylor Champagne was 2 for 5.

Haley Payne was charged with the loss for Botkins (2-14, 1-9). She gave up 18 earned runs on 21 hits in seven innings.

Shelby Huelskamp was 2 for 4 with one double for the Trojans while Taylor Fullenkamp was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double and Ainsley Manger was 2 for 3.

Greenville 8, Sidney 3

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover game on Friday in Greenville.

Sidney tied it 1-1 in the top of the fourth, but the Green Wave ran away with seven runs in the bottom of the inning.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss for Sidney (10-13, 8-10 MVL Valley). She pitched four innings and gave up six earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

The squad managed four hits, two of which were home runs by Milanese, who finished 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

Milanese became the program’s single-season home run leader with Friday’s homers. She has six to her credit this year and a .432 batting average.

It was the final league game for Sidney, which won the MVL Valley Division title. Sidney finished three games ahead of second-place Fairborn, which was 5-12 in league play.

Greenville, which is 25-1 overall and ranked third in Division II in the state coaches association poll, won the MVL Miami Division with an 18-0 record.

Fort Loramie 13, Anna 3

The Redskins added one run in the sixth to complete a run-rule SCAL victory on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Ella Hoelscher was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for the Redskins (16-6, 8-1 SCAL) while Clara Gephart was 2 for 3 with one triple. Aubrey Baker hit a solo home run, Aubrey Turner was 2 for 3, Ava Turner was 2 for 3 with two walks and one double and Carissa Meyer was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle. She pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (11-8, 6-3). She pitched three innings and gave up four earned runs on nine hits and two walks. Carissa Edwards pitched the rest of the way and gave up five earned runs on six hits and three walks.

Edwards hit a solo home run.

Lehman Catholic 7, Houston 5

The Cavaliers took an early 6-0 lead and fought off a late rally try by Houston to earn a nonconference win on Friday in Sidney.

Anna Cianciolo was 3 for 4 with one double for Lehman (11-8) while Heidi Toner was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Annie Stiver picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and two walks.

Houston dropped to 6-18 overall with the loss.

Russia 5, Versailles 5 (suspended)

Russia scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie a nonconference game on Friday before rain forced the contest to be suspended.

The Raiders had one out and a runner on second when play was stopped.

New Bremen 11, Marion Local 1

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference game in five innings on Friday in Maria Stein.

New Bremen built a 3-1 lead before blowing it open with eight runs in the fourth thanks in part to three errors by the Flyers.

Emma Krieg was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double for the Cardinals (11-11, 2-4 MAC). Alayna Ross was 1 for 1 with two walks and Allison Hays was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Madi Lozier and Alayna Thieman each hit doubles.

Ross picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on three hits. She struck out five batters.

• Baseball

Sidney 16, Greenville 3

The Yellow Jackets pulled away late to win a Miami Valley League crossover game in seven innings on Friday in Greenville.

The Green Wave took a 3-1 lead after the second, but Sidney scored two runs in each the third and fourth innings, then added three in the fifth and four in each the sixth and seventh.

Ryan Schloss was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs for the Yellow Jackets (15-6, 11-6 MVL Valley) while Jack Davidson was 2 for 5 with 4 RBIs. Jordan Lessing was 2 for 4 with one walk and Carson Taylor was 1 for 3 with one triple and two walks. Nick Jones and Darrius Basil each drew two walks.

Mitchell Davis picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up three hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.

Anna 16, Tri-County North 2

The Rockets earned a nonconference win in five innings on Friday in Lewisburg.

Jacob Robinson was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs for Anna (12-8) while McKane Finkenbine was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Carter Seigle was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Grant Albers had 3 RBIs.

Bryce Cobb picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game.

Fairlawn 4, Botkins 1

The Jets earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday in Botkins.

Fairlawn improved to 7-11 overall and 3-8 in SCAL play with the win. The Trojans dropped to 12-9 overall and 3-8 in SCAL play.

Russia 4, Versailles 2 (suspended)

The Raiders scored two runs in the bottom of the third to take a lead before a nonconference game was suspended due to rain on Friday.

The Raiders had the bases loaded with one out when the game was suspended.

Sidney softball finishes MVL play with Valley Division title

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

