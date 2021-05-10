Saturday roundup: Sidney earns 12-2 win over Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY — Sidney scored six runs in the fourth inning to secure a 12-2 run-rule victory over Lehman Catholic in a nonconference baseball game on Saturday.

Nick Jones was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double for Sidney (16-6) while Owen Johnson was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk and Jack Davidson was 2 for 2. Darrius Basil was 2 for 4 with one double and Ryan Schloss was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk.

Ryan Caufield picked up the win on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. He pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Jones pitched two innings in relief and gave up one earned run on four hits.

David Brunner was charged with the loss for Lehman (7-11). He pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on six hits and six walks.

Seth Kennedy was 3 for 3 for the Cavaliers and David Rossman hit one double.

Anna 4, Riverside 0

Jacob Robinson pitched a no-hitter for the Rockets in a nonconference win on Saturday in Anna.

Robinson struck out eight batters and got through seven innings on 74 pitches, 56 of which were strikes. Riverside had one batter reach base thanks to a dropped third striking in the third inning.

Kyle Evans and Kohlton Carey were each 2 for 3 for Anna while Bryce Cobb was 2 for 2.

Zane Rose was charged with the loss for Riverside (11-9). He pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks.

Fort Loramie 12, Botkins 2

The Trojans scored seven runs in the second inning to jump-start a nonconference victory on Saturday afternoon in Botkins.

Mack Fortman and Caeleb Meyer were each 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double for Fort Loramie (16-3). Derek Meyer was 2 for 2 with one double, Jake Sanders was 2 for 3 and Darren Hoying was 2 for 3. Devin Ratermann was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs.

Caeleb Meyer picked up the win on the mound. He pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out four batters.

Parker Geis was charged with the loss for Botkins (12-10). He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up nine earned runs on 13 hits and two walks.

The two Shelby County Athletic League teams were scheduled to play games on Saturday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, but the Dragons organization cancelled the contests due to wet field conditions. Botkins and Fort Loramie scheduled a nonconference contest on Saturday to replace the cancelled games.

St. Marys 5, Minster 4

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

Johnny Nixon was charged with the loss for Minster (9-9). He pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

The Wildcats managed five hits and committed one error.

New Bremen 9, Fort Jennings 2

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Jennings.

Mitchell Hays was 2 for 4 with one walk and one double for the Cardinals while Zach Bertke was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Vince Hulse was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Kyle Tenkman picked up the win. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk.

New Bremen 5, Fort Recovery 2

The Cardinals finished off a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Saturday in Fort Recovery following their victory at Fort Jennings earlier in the day.

New Bremen built a 4-1 lead over the Indians on Friday before the game was suspended in the bottom of the fifth. The teams picked up the action on Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell Hays picked up the win on the mound for the Cardinals (14-4, 7-1 MAC). He pitched Friday and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters in four innings. Zach Bertke pitched Saturday and gave up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Bertke was 3 for 4 at the plate while Wyatt Dicke was 2 for 3 and Nick Alig was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Other scores: Mechanicsburg 10, Houston 1; Mechanicsburg 8, Houston 3.

• Softball

Sidney 6, Parkway 2

The Yellow Jackets won their first game on Saturday in the Houston Showcase.

Heidi Aselage was 3 for 3 for Sidney (12-13) while Hailey Richardson hit one home run.

Lauren Barker picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on nine hits while striking out three batters.

Sidney 7, Houston 2

The Yellow Jackets won their second game on Saturday in the Houston Showcase.

Lauren Barker was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Alli Milanese was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one home run and one double. Destiny Harris was 1 for 2.

Milanese picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out 10 batters.

The Wildcats also lost to Urbana 11-4 in the event on Saturday and dropped to 6-19 overall with the losses.

Parkway 6, Fort Loramie 1

The Redskins lost their first game on Saturday in the Houston Showcase.

Kate Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie (17-7). She pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

The Redskins committed five errors.

“Defense let us down,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said. “We also made a costly mistake on the base paths that took away our best scoring opportunity of the day.”

Aubrey Baker hit one triple and Carissa Meyer hit one double for Fort Loramie, which managed five hits against the Panthers.

Fort Loramie 12, Riverside 2

The Redskins scored six runs in the sixth to secure a run-rule victory in their second game on Saturday in the Houston Showcase.

Clara Gephart was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, one home run and one double for Fort Loramie. Carissa Meyer was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs, one home run and one walk.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle. She pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits. Lauren Bergman pitched three innings in relief and allowed one hit.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss for Riverside (11-13). She pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out seven batters.

Alaina Snow was 2 for 3 with one home run for the Pirates while Olivia Perk was 2 for 2 with one double.

Fort Loramie turned three double plays in the game.

“It was two good games for us to help get us in the right frame for tournament,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said. “Houston does a really nice job with hosting this event each year. We’re glad to be a part of it.”

Urbana 3, Riverside 2

The Pirates lost their first game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

Alaina Snow was 3 for 4 with one double while Sierra Snow was 1 for 2 with one double and one walk.

Alaina Snow was charged with the loss. She pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven batters.

Russia 5, Coldwater 1

The Raiders earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Coldwater thanks in part to three errors by the Cavaliers.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Russia (20-2). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits while striking out four batters.

Jaela Shappie and Kendall Monnin were each 1 for 2. Kennedi Doseck and Riley Hammonds each hit one double.

Minster 9, St. Marys 8 (extra innings)

Hannah Oldiges hit a two-run home run to center field with one out in the 15th inning to lift the Wildcats to a nonconference win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Minster.

St. Marys scored four runs in the sixth to tie it 4-4. Neither team scored until the 13th, when each scored three runs. The Roughriders took an 8-7 lead in the top of the 15th before Oldiges’ home run.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win in the circle for Minster (17-6). She pitched nine innings in relief and gave up four earned runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out three batters. Rachael Hoying pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Savannah Bergman was 3 for 7 with one double while Alexis Bishop was 2 for 7 with 5 RBIs, two home runs and one walk. Kaycie Albers was 2 for 5 with one walk. Oldiges’ home run was her only hit in seven plate appearances.

Minster 10, St. Marys 2

The Wildcats picked up a win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The contest was shortened to five innings due to the first game’s length.

Gabrielle Wehrman picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits.

Savanah Bergman was 3 for 3 with one triple while Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two triples. Alexis Bishop was 2 for 3, Mikaela Hoskins was 1 for 2 with one double and Hailee Albers was 1 for 2.

Fort Recovery 3, New Bremen 0

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (11-12, 2-5 MAC). She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out six batters.

Ross and Allison Hays each hit one double. The squad managed five hits and committed two errors.

Sidney softball earns 2 wins in Houston Showcase, Russia beats Coldwater

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

