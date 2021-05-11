Baseball: Fort Loramie earns top seed in D-IV sectional

Fort Loramie’s baseball team earned a No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season and will look to make a long postseason run after an upset loss in a district semifinal in 2019 and the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Redskins (17-3) were voted the No. 1 seed in the northern Dayton Division IV sectional and found out their seed on Sunday, along with all other teams across the state when tournament draw meetings were held.

Seed voting began online early last week and concluded on Saturday. Results were tallied in preparation for Sunday’s meetings, during which teams placed themselves on their sectionals’ brackets in seed order.

Fort Loramie won the 2018 Div. IV state title and was voted a No. 1 seed in 2019, but its hopes of repeating were derailed by rival Russia in a district semifinal. The Redskins don’t have to worry about that this year — Russia went into a different bracket, and the squads won’t face off unless both advance to a regional final.

Fort Loramie will open tournament play on May 19 by hosting either No. 10 Fairlawn (7-12) or No. 11 Ansonia in a sectional final on May 19. The Jets will host the first-round matchup against the Tigers on May 17.

If the Redskins win, they’ll face either No. 4 Bradford or No. 7 Houston in a district semifinal on May 24 at Newton High School. The Wildcats will travel to Bradford for both teams’ first postseason game on May 19.

If Fort Loramie wins in the district semifinal, it will advance to a district final on May 26 at a site to be determined, likely against Troy Christian, which earned the No. 2 seed in the southern Dayton Div. IV sectional.

Russia (17-5) was voted the No. 2 seed in the northern Dayton D-IV sectional and will open tournament play on May 19 by hosting the winner of No. 6 Riverside (12-9) vs. No. 9 Jackson Center (7-14) in a sectional final. The Pirates will host the Tigers for a first-round game on May 17.

If Russia wins the sectional final, it will advance to a district semifinal on May 24 at Vandalia-Butler High School against either No. 3 Newton, No. 5 Botkins (12-10) or No. 8 Lehman Catholic (7-12). The Trojans will host the Cavaliers in a first-round game on May 17, and the winner will travel to Newton for a sectional final on May 19.

The winner of the district semifinal on May 24 will advance to a district final on May 26 at a site to be determined, likely against either Dayton Christian or Tri-Village, which were voted the No. 1 and 3 seeds, respectively, in the southern Dayton D-IV sectional.

Sidney voted No. 8 seed in Dayton D-I sectional

Sidney was voted the No. 8 seed in the Dayton Div. I sectional and will open tournament play against a Miami Valley League Valley Division rival.

The Yellow Jackets (16-7) will host No. 14 Fairborn in a first-round game on May 18. They beat the Skyhawks 8-5 on March 29 and 9-7 on March 30 in MVL play.

If victorious, Sidney will travel to No. 6 Miamisburg for a sectional final on May 20. If the Yellow Jackets beat the Vikings, they’ll advance to a district semifinal on May 25 at Beavercreek High School, likely against No. 2 Vandalia-Butler.

Versailles 8th, Anna 9th in Dayton D-III sectional

Versailles was voted the No. 8 seed in the Dayton Div. III sectional while Anna was voted No. 9.

Anna (13-9) will travel to No. 7 Arcanum for a sectional final on May 19. If victorious, the Rockets will advance to a district semifinal on May 24 at Eaton High School, likely against No. 2 Mechanicsburg (25-0).

Versailles (11-12) will host No. 13 Brookville in a first-round game on May 17 and if victorious will travel to No. 4 Miami East for a sectional final on May 19. If the Tigers win the sectional final, they’ll advance to a district semifinal on May 24 at Arcanum High School against either No. 5 Indian Lake or No. 10 Triad.

Minster 6th in Elida D-III district

Minster was voted the No. 6 seed in the Elida Div. III district and will open tournament play on May 19 by traveling to No. 5 Riverdale.

If victorious, the Wildcats (10-9) will advance to a sectional final on May 21 and will likely travel to No. 4 Lima Bath. If Minster wins the sectional final, it will travel to Elida for a district semifinal on May 27 and likely face Midwest Athletic Conference rival Coldwater, which it beat 4-3 in a MAC game last week.

New Bremen 2nd in Coldwater D-IV district

New Bremen was voted the No. 2 seed in the Coldwater Div. IV district and will open tournament play on May 20 by hosting either No. 7 Marion Local or No. 9 Delphos St. John’s in a sectional final.

If victorious, the Cardinals (14-4) will travel to Coldwater on May 26 for a district semifinal against either No. 3 Lima Central Catholic, No. 4 St. Henry or No. 13 Waynesfield-Goshen.

Brackets online at ohsaa.org

All tournament brackets can be found on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s website at ohsaa.org.

Fort Loramie catcher Darren Hoying tries to tag Tri-County North’s Wyatt Hutchins during a Division IV district final on May 18, 2018 at Duke Park in Troy. The Redskins, which won the D-IV state title in 2018, earned a top seed for the second consecutive season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_IMG_3026-Edit_ne2018518212352198.jpg Fort Loramie catcher Darren Hoying tries to tag Tri-County North’s Wyatt Hutchins during a Division IV district final on May 18, 2018 at Duke Park in Troy. The Redskins, which won the D-IV state title in 2018, earned a top seed for the second consecutive season. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia earns No. 2 seed in D-IV, Sidney earns No. 8 seed in D-I

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.