Monday roundup: Anna softball opens tourney play with 25-0 win

ANNA — Anna opened tournament by blasting Twin Valley South 25-0 in five innings in a Division III sectional semifinal softball game on Monday.

The Rockets scored 15 runs in the first two innings to set the tone and finished with 16 hits. The Panthers committed 10 errors.

Carissa Edwards was 3 for 5 with 5 RBIs and one home run for Anna (12-8) while Aubrey Hoying was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs and two doubles. Taylor Poeppelman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Brenna Cobb was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, one triple and one walk. Brooke Pettus was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, Taylor Dye was 2 for 5 and Lexi Koverman was 1 for 1.

Bree Metzler picked up the win in the circle. She pitched two hitless innings and gave up one walk while striking out two batters. Carissa Edwards and Avery King finished in the circle and combined gave up two hits and four walks while striking out two.

The No. 8 seed Rockets advance to a sectional final and will travel to No. 5 Miami East on Wednesday. The Vikings advanced by beating Dayton Northridge 4-0 on Monday.

New Bremen 12, Waynesfield-Goshen 1

The Cardinals opened tournament play with a run-rule victory over Waynesfield-Goshen on Monday in New Bremen.

Alayna Ross picked up the win for New Bremen (12-12). She pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Madi Lozier was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, one triple and one double. Callie Wells was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and one double. Allison Hays was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, one home run and one double. Emma Krieg was 1 for 2 with one triple and Ella Pape was 1 for 2 with one double.

The No. 6 seed Cardinals advance to a sectional final on Thursday. They’ll face the winner of No. 4 Parkway and No. 13 Lima Perry, which was originally scheduled for Monday but postponed to Tuesday. New Bremen will travel to Parkway if the Panthers win and host the Commodores if they’re victorious.

The Cardinals lost to Parkway 7-5 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on April 22.

• Regular-season results

Fort Loramie 8, Houston 6

The Redskins scored five runs in the fifth to rally and fought off a late comeback try by the Wildcats to win a Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday in Fort Loramie.

Houston scored two runs in the first to take a lead before Fort Loramie (17-7, 8-1 SCAL) took control in the fifth. The Redskins added three runs in the sixth to boost their lead to 8-3.

The Wildcats (6-19, 6-4) took advantage of some errors in the seventh and added three runs. They had the tying run on second base with one out before Fort Loramie pitcher Kate Ruhenkamp coaxed a pop out and struck out Megan Maier to save the win.

Ava Turner was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for Fort Loramie while Aubrey Turner and Delaney Higgins were each 2 for 3. Clara Gephart hit one home run while both Turners hit one double.

Lauren Bergman picked up the win in the circle. She pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks. Ruhenkamp pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and one walk.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston. She pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on nine hits.

Grace Slade was 2 for 4 with one double for the Wildcats.

The Redskins committed six errors while Houston committed five.

“Hopefully the girls learn from this game as it ended up being a tournament type of feeling to it,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said.

Wapakoneta 6, Minster 2

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Monday in Wapakoneta.

Rachael Hoying was charged with the loss for Minster (17-7). She pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Alexis Bishop hit one double for the Wildcats, which managed six hits.

• Baseball

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover game on Monday in Tipp City.

Gavin Roberts was charged with the loss. He pitched five innings and gave up four earned runs on four hits while striking out five batters. Aiden Booth pitched a perfect inning in the sixth and struck out one batter.

Sidney managed two hits, which were singles by Ryan Schloss and Booth.

It was the final league game for the Yellow Jackets (16-7), which secured the MVL Valley Division title earlier this month. The squad finished with an 11-7 league record.

Vandalia-Butler (22-2) won the MVL Miami Division with a 17-1 record. Tippecanoe (18-5) and Troy (15-8) tied for second with 14-4 records.

Fort Loramie 5, Houston 0

The Redskins earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday in Fort Loramie.

Mack Fortman picked up the win on the mound for Fort Loramie (17-3, 10-1). He pitched four innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out five batters. Ty Ruhenkamp pitched three perfect innings in relief and struck out three batters.

Evan Eilerman and Grant Albers were each 2 for 3 with one double for the Redskins. Fortman was 1 for 2 and Ruhenkamp was 1 for 1.

Luke Beaver was charged with the loss for the Wildcats (9-14, 4-7). He pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on nine hits while striking out three batters.

Russia 5, Anna 1

The Raiders won an SCAL game on Monday in Anna.

Xavier Philpot picked up the win for Russia (17-5, 7-3). He pitched a complete game and struck out seven batters.

Philpot was 3 for 3 at the plate. The Raiders totaled five hits.

Travis Fogt was charged with the loss for Anna (13-9, 7-3), which managed four hits and committed three errors.

Jackson Center 1, Troy Christian 0

Jacob Vetter hit an RBI bunt with one out in the seventh to lift the Tigers to a nonconference victory on Monday in Jackson Center.

Eli Butcher picked up the win for Jackson Center (7-14). He pitched two innings and gave up one hit. Carson Regula started and didn’t allow a hit. He pitched five innings and struck out eight batters while walking two.

Regula was 3 for 4 with one double and scored the winning run.

Riverside 9, Fairlawn 3

The Pirates earned a nonconference victory on Monday at Fairlawn.

Warren Shockey picked up the win for Riverside (12-9). He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits while striking out two batters. Zander Crouch pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Landon Stewart was 3 for 4 with one double while Crouch was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Kale Long was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk.

Conner France was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (7-12). He pitched six innings and gave up six earned runs on 11 hits and two walks.

Ashton Piper was 2 for 3 for the Jets.

Milton-Union 8, Lehman Catholic 7

The Cavaliers tied it in the top of the seventh but Milton-Union scored one run in the bottom half to earn a victory in a nonconference game on Monday in West Milton.

Will Voisard was charged with the loss for Lehman (7-12). He pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits. Alex Keller started and gave up seven earned runs on six hits and five walks in the first three innings.

Keller was 3 for 3 with one walk and one triple. Jon VanSkiver was 2 for 3. Nathan Sollmann, JD Barhorst and David Brunner were each 1 for 2 and David Rossman was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Minster 4, Celina 0

The Wildcats picked up a nonconference win on Monday in Celina.

Eli Rindler picked up the win for Minster (10-9). He pitched seven innings and gave up six hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Adam Ketner was 2 for 3 for the Wildcats while Kody Richard was 2 for 4 with one double. Zach Fortman was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs.

Oakwood 6, Versailles 3

The Tigers gave up six runs in the sixth and lost a nonconference game on Monday in Versailles.

Ben Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on six hits and four walks.

Noah McEldowney hit one triple. Jake Carman was 1 for 1 and Jack Gehret was 1 for 2.

Russia earns SCAL win over Anna, Fort Loramie beats Houston

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

