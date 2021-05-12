Tuesday roundup: Sidney pulls away, beats Middletown 14-0

MIDDLETOWN — Sidney scored eight runs in the seventh to pull away late and win a Division I softball sectional semifinal 14-0 on Tuesday in Middletown.

Alli Milanese pitched a complete game and struck out 11 batters while allowing four hits. She went 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and hit her eighth home run of the season. She also hit one triple.

Destiny Harris was 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Lauren Barker was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Mackenzie Benshoff was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Heidi Aselage was 2 for 4 and Jenna Smith was 2 for 5 with one double.

The game was scheduled for Monday but was postponed to Tuesday due to field conditions. The No. 9 seed Yellow Jackets (13-13) had a quick turnaround as a result; they hosted No. 13 Bellbrook in a sectional final on Wednesday.

Triad 16, Jackson Center 2

The No. 13 seed Tigers were eliminated in a run-rule loss in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Tuesday in North Lewisburg.

Hope Booser, Gabrielle Woolley and Kennedy Jackson each had two hits for the Tigers (8-12).

Other scores: Botkins 20, Yellow Springs 10.

• Regular-season results

Houston 11, Anna 8

The Wildcats scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to rally and win a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Anna.

Peyton New hit one home run and had 3 RBIs for Houston (7-20, 7-5 SCAL). She picked up the win in the circle and allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits and two walks in seven innings.

Grace Slade was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Megan Maier, MaKayla Peacock and Taylor Birkemeier were each 2 for 4.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (12-9, 6-4). She pitched seven innings and gave up nine earned runs on 13 hits and two walks.

Brielle Collier hit one grand slam for the Rockets. Taylor Poeppelman was 2 for 4 with one double and Brooke Pettus and Taylor Dye were each 2 for 3.

Fairlawn 16, Dayton Christian 1

The Jets earned a nonconference win on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Ashley Roush was 3 for 4 for Fairlawn (2-20) with 6 RBIs. She hit one home run and one double.

Alayna VanHorn was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs, one home run and one triple. Alexia Graves was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Katie McKenzie hit one double.

VanHorn picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

• Baseball

Anna 5, Houston 2

The Rockets scored three runs in the first to take control early in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday.

Bryce Cobb picked up the win in the circle for the Rockets (14-9, 8-3 SCAL). He pitched a complete game and gave up one hit while striking out eight batters.

Jacob Robinson was 2 for 3. McKane Finkenbine and Landon Howell each had 2 RBIs.

Jacob Leist was charged with the loss for the Wildcats (9-15, 4-8).

Russia 3, Marion Local 1

The Raiders earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Russia.

Ross Fiessinger picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Hayden Quinter was 3 for 3 for the Raiders (18-5) while Aiden Shappie was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double. Xavier Philpot hit one double and Zane Shappie and Fiessinger were each 1 for 2. Shappie drew two walks.

Lima Bath 7, Botkins 3

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Botkins.

Parker Geis drew four walks, had three stolen bases and scored two runs. Adam Hall was 0 for 1 with two walks.

Isaac Cisco picked up the loss on the mound for the Trojans (12-11).

Minster 11, Convoy Crestview 1

The Wildcats scored five runs in the fifth to run away and earn a run-rule victory in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Minster.

Justin Nixon picked up the win. He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out three batters.

Nixon was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs while Eric Schmidt was 2 for 4.

Minster coach Mike Wiss played nine seniors the entire game.

“Very proud of this group having lost their entire junior year,” Wiss said. “We honored them and their parents as well as teammate Jackson Hogenkamp, who passed away during their sophomore spring.”

Coldwater 2, New Bremen 0

The Cardinals lost in the completion of a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Coldwater.

The game was suspended on April 21 due to rain. Coldwater scored one run in both the first and second innings that day, and neither team scored Tuesday.

The Cardinals (14-5, 7-2 MAC) didn’t get a hit on April 21 against Coldwater’s Reece Dellinger and had struck out eight times while drawing two walks. Dellinger finished the game on Tuesday and gave up one hit in the final three innings while striking out five batters.

Mitchell Hays pitched for New Bremen on April 21 and finished Tuesday. He gave up one earned run on four hits and five walks in six total innings of work and struck out six batters.

Versailles 4, Graham 2

The Tigers scored two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to complete a comeback in a nonconference game on Tuesday in St. Paris.

Landon Henry picked up the win on the mound. He pitched three innings in relief of Chase McEldowney and gave up two hits and three walks while striking out two batters. McEldowney gave up four hits and one walk and struck out five.

Eli McEldowney was 2 for 3 while Jared DeMange had 2 RBIs. Adam Kremer was 1 for 2 with one walk and scored two runs.

Other scores: Fairlawn 9, Ansonia 3.

Anna baseball beats Houston in SCAL game, Russia beats Marion Local

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

