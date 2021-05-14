Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1/16/22: Big hoops day in Fort Loramie

Yes, that’s a Sunday and it’s on Martin Luther King weekend. Delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Loramie MLK Classic will deliver four consecutive boys varsity encounters to the spacious main gymnasium beginning at 1 p.m., while the JV squads will play in the same order in the junior high facility just down the hall starting at 2:30. This prevents a school from playing varsity and JV at the same time.

The four “hosts” will each play a team imported from outside the area. All eight schools have excellent boys basketball pedigrees. Matchups are Minster/Convoy Crestview, Marion Local/Grandview Heights, Anna/Springfield Catholic Central, and Fort Loramie/Tiffin Columbian.

Loramie head coach Corey Britton is referring to this as an “all day showcase with top teams and talent.” Britton is not guilty of harvesting an easy matchup as his Redskins will close the festivities against Tiffin Columbian, which is coming off a 20-5 season and returning five of its top seven scorers

Jared Hoying

Fort Loramie outfielder Jared Hoying remains at home, still hoping to continue his pro baseball career. “My agent is active on my behalf and I’m working out,” says Shelby County’s first major leaguer who made his big league debut five years ago and will turn 32 on Tuesday. He had 26 hits including one homer in parts of two seasons with the Texas Rangers.

30 & 0 is on

The delayed 50th reunion of the Sidney High School football teams that won 30 straight games from 1968-70 is reconfirmed for Labor Day weekend which includes the current Yellow Jackets hosting Greenville on Friday, Sept. 3. “30 & 0” members will be introduced at the outset of halftime, and a postgame public reception will be held in and around the Goffena Center and northeast Chow House of Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Young Rock

I’m enjoying the NBC-TV series “Young Rock” which recounts the life journey of noted pro wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He was a fabulous ring performer and a master on the microphone.

I saw him wrestle in person only once, at Wright State’s Nutter Center in the late 1990’s. He had been branded as a “heel” but was still immensely popular. He performed about halfway through the show, right before an intermission, yielding a major opportunity to sell his merchandise.

The Rock was insulting the crowd on the microphone before his bout when he stalled for time. He couldn’t remember what city he was in and had to ask ring announcer Howard Finkel. Once that was resolved, he was specific about the “trailer park trash in Dayton” that was in attendance.

Many fans got mad while many more bought Rock merchandise.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Dave Ross is about to complete 45 years working in local sports media. He’s the senior member of the OHSAA Media Advisory Committee and a Past President of the Ohio Sportscasters Association.

