Friday roundup: Anna boys, girls sweep SCAL meet

ANNA — Anna’s boys and girls track squads both earned Shelby County Athletic League titles by finishing first in the league’s championship meet on Friday in Anna.

Both squads won comfortably. The boys squad finished first with 179 points, 58 ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Anna’s girls squad finished first with 184.5 points, 70 ahead of second-place Fort Loramie.

Anna freshman sprinter London Reiss was a big points earner for the girls squad. She finished first in the 100-meter dash in 12.99, first in the 200 dash in 26.23, first in the 100 hurdles in 15.68 and first in the 300 hurdles in 44.23.

Ashley Bertke also performed well. Bertke, a junior, finished second in the 100 hurdles in 17.06, second in high jump by clearing 5-0 and second in long jump with a leap of 15-10.2.

Anna’s Kaitlyn Harris finished second in the 100 dash in 13.01 and third in the 200 dash in 27.18. Jenna Wolters finished third in the 400 dash in 1:03.22. Bethany Althauser finished second in the 3,200 run in 12:17.

The 4×100 relay team of Camryn Wilson, Bertke, Gabrielle Myers and Harris finished first in 51.22, a meet record. The 4×200 relay of Wilson, Wolters, Chloe Baughman and Harris finished first in 1:48.17 and the 4×400 relay of Baughman, Ally Smith, Ella Doseck and Wolters finished third in 4:19.94.

Lauryn Wolters finished first in long jump with a leap of 16-1.5. Lenna Rowland finished first in discus with a throw of 124-9 and Molly Rioch was third with a throw of 88-10. Rioch finished first in shot put with a throw of 33-9 and Sydney Klosterman finished third with a throw of 33-1.5.

Anna sophomore sprinter Justin Richards was a big points earner for the boys squad. Richards finished first in the 100-meter dash in 11.40, first in the 200 dash in 22.99 and first in long jump with a leap of 20-6.

Junior runner Hayden Schmidt also had a big day. Schmidt finished first in the 800 run in 2:06.06, first in the 3,200 run in 9:57.09 and second in the 1,600 run in 4:30.41.

Anna’s Carter Beam finished third in the 400 dash in 53.44. Brandon Axe finished first in the 300 hurdles in 43.69 and second in the 110 hurdles in 17.35.

The 4×100 relay of Brandon Axe, Ryan Poeppelman, Ben McDermott and Richards finished first in 44.99. The 4×200 relay of McDermott, Isaac McDermott, Poeppelman and Carter Beam finished first in 1:35.86. The 4×400 relay of Nick Fry, Beam, Ben Kovacs and Lucas Smith finished second in 3:38.25. The 4×800 relay of Fry, Smith, Collin Frilling and Hayden Schmidt finished third in 8:32.32.

Kovacs finished second in high jump by clearing 5-10. McDermott finished second in long jump with a leap of 19-2.75. Isaac Klinker finished third in pole vault by clearing 10-6. A.J. Arling was third in discus with a throw of 121-6 and Andrew Millhouse was third in shot put with a throw of 42.5.75.

Botkins’ boys squad finished third with 70 points. Houston finished fourth, Fairlawn finished fifth, Russia finished sixth and Jackson Center finished seventh.

Aside from Richards, Fairlawn’s Jackson Jones finished second in the 100-meter dash in 11.47 and Fort Loramie’s Lucas Puthoff finished third in 11.92. Aside from Richards and McDermott, Fort Loramie’s Lucas Puthoff was second in 23.66.

Fort Loramie’s Frank Rethman finished first in the 400 in 52.33. Houston’s Ethan Davis was second in 52.94 and Anna’s Carter Beam was third.

Aside from Schmidt, Botkins’ Carter Pleiman was second in the 800-meter run in 2:06.40 and Fort Loramie’s Trey Ranly was third in 2:08.13.

Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson finished first in the 1,600 in 4:28.75. Anna’s Hayden Schmidt was second in 4:30 and Fort Loramie’s Colin Gasson was third in 4:39.

Aside from Schmidt, Botkins’ Alan Fullenkamp was second in 10:03 and Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson was third in 10:09.

Fort Loramie’s Gavin Kemper finished first in the 110 hurdles in 16.32. Axe finished second and Houston’s Brandon Pollock finished third in 17.36. Aside from Axe and McDermott, Houston’s Brandon Pollock was second in the 300 hurdles 43.19.

Aside from Anna’s first-place 4×100 relay, Fort Loramie’s relay of Gavin Kemper, Devin Wray, Ryan Hoelscher and Lucas Puthoff finished second in 46.45. Fairlawn’s relay of Ashton Piper, Skyler Piper, Alan Asher and Jackson Jones finished third in 46.78.

Aside from Anna’s first-place 4×200 relay, Fairlawn’s relay of Levi Barthauer, Skyler Piper, Alan Asher and Garhett Keener finished second in 1:38.17. Russia’s relay of Michael Bell, Jake Goubeaux, Ambrose Cordonnier and Jonathan Bell finished third in 1:38.79.

Fort Loramie’s 4×400 relay of Lucas Puthoff, Trey Ranly, Colin Gasson and Frank Rethman finished first in 3:37. Anna finished second and Botkins’ relay of Carter Pleiman, Keaton Schnippel, Dylan Topp and Alan Fullenkamp finished third in 3:40.

Fort Loramie’s 4×800 relay of Trey Ranly, Adam Ballas, Colin Gasson and Colten Gasson finished first in 8:31. Botkins’ relay of Pleiman, Donovan Brown, Schnippel and Fullenkamp finished second in 8:32 and Anna finished third.

Fort Loramie’s Gavin Kemper finished first in pole vault by clearing 14-0. Fort Loramie’s Frank Rethman was second by clearing 12-0 and Anna’s Isaac Klinker was third.

Botkins’ Justin Shuga was first in shot put with a throw of 50-7.5. Fairlawn’s Josh Kempfer was second with a throw of 44-9.25 and Anna’s Andrew Millhouse was third. Shuga was first in discus with a throw of 152-1 while Houston’s Ethan Funk was second with 146-1 and Anna’s A.J. Arling was third.

Aside from Kovacs, Fairlawn’s Jackson Jones was first in high jump by clearing 6-0 and Fairlawn’s Skyler Piper was third by clearing 5-10.

Aside from Richards and McDermott, Botkins’ Jack Dietz was third in long jump with a leap of 18-10.5.

Botkins’ girls squad finished third with 87 points. Fairlawn and Russia tied for fourth with 60.5 points. Houston finished sixth and Jackson Center finished seventh.

Aside from Reiss and Harris, Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen finished third in the 100-meter dash in 13.06. Aside from Reiss and Harris, Swearingen was second in the 200 dash in 26.85.

Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen finished first in the 400 in 1:00.19. Fort Loramie’s Corynn Heitkamp was second in 1:00.58 and Anna’s Jenna Wolters was third.

Russia’s Becca Seger was first in the 800-meter run in 2:22. Botkins’ Emma Koenig was second in 2:26 and Fort Loramie’s Kaitlyn Grillot was third in 2:32.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished first in the 1,600 in 5:18. Botkins’ Emma Koenig was second in 5:20.10 and Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman was third in 5:20.25.

Aside from Althauser, Arnold was first in the 3,200 in 11:46 and Fort Loramie’s Olivia Borchers was third in 12:39.

Aside from Reiss and Bertke, Fort Loramie’s Corynn Heitkamp finished third in the 100 hurdles in 17.31. Aside from Reiss, Heitkamp was second in the 300 hurdles in 48.52 and Botkins’ Jill Greve was third in 49.97.

Aside from Anna’s first place 4×100 relay, Fort Loramie’s relay of Viola Bornhorst, Hannah Raterman, Alyson Schmitmeyer and Kate Barhorst finished second in 51.84. Fairlawn’s relay of Jocelyn McDonald, Vaegus Gallimore, Emily Lessing and Abbey Swearingen finished third in 54.45.

Aside from Anna’s first-place 4×200 relay, Fort Loramie’s relay of Viola Bornhorst, Hannah Raterman, Alyson Schmitmeyer and Kate Barhorst finished second in 1:53.19. Russia’s relay of Becca Seger, Grace Hoelscher, Bailey Pohlman and Sophie Francis finished third in 1:53.52.

Russia’s 4×400 relay of Seger, Hoelscher, Sophie Francis and Lexi Monnin finished first in 4:15. Fairlawn’s relay of Julianna Clayton, Jocelyn McDonald, Abbey Swearingen and Addison Swearingen finished second in 4:16. Anna finished third.

Fort Loramie’s 4×800 relay of Kaitlyn Grillot, Olivia Borchers, Colleen Borchers and Claire Rethman finished first in 10:07. Botkins’ relay of Brittany Arnold, Malanie Maurer, Makenna Maurer and Emma Koenig finished second in 10:15 and Russia’s 4×800 relay of Becca Seger, Anna Meyer, Lexi Monnin and Ella Hoehne finished third in 10:17.

Fort Loramie’s Hannah Raterman finished first in pole vault by clearing 10-6. She bested Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp, who also cleared 10-6 but needed three tries to clear 10-0. Raterman cleared 10-0 on two tries.

Aside from Rioch, Botkins’ Aleah Johnson was second in shot put with a throw of 33-4.5. Aside from Rowland and Rioch, Johnson was second in discus with a throw of 117-5.

Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp finished first in high jump by clearing 5-2. Anna’s Ashley Bertke was second with 5-0 and Botkins’ Kennedi Doseck was third with 4-8.

Aside from Wolters and Bertke, Russia’s Sophie Francis was third in long jump with a leap of 15-9.25.

• Softball

Sidney 11, New Bremen 1

Sidney closed out regular-season play by beating New Bremen in six innings on Friday in Sidney.

Lauren Barker picked up the win in the circle for the Yellow Jackets (15-13). She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out seven batters.

Barker was 2 for 4 at the plate while Carleigh Rinehart was 2 for 3 with one double.

Allison Hays was charged with the loss for New Bremen (12-14). She gave up six hits and one walk in two innings while striking out three batters. The Yellow Jackets scored six unearned runs while she was in the circle.

The Cardinals committed six errors.

Russia 15, Fairlawn 0

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game in five innings on Friday at Fairlawn.

Makena Hoying was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one home run for the Raiders (22-2, 9-1 SCAL). Riley Hammonds was 2 for 3 with one home run and one double, Kennedi Doseck was 2 for 3, Cece Borchers was 2 for 3 with one double and Kendall Monnin was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched four innings and struck out four batters while giving up two hits.

Alayna VanHorn was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (2-22, 1-10). She pitched five innings and gave up 11 earned runs on 13 hits.

Fort Loramie 21, Botkins 0

The Redskins won an SCAL game in five innings on Friday in Botkins.

Lauren Bergman was 3 for 3 with one double for the Redskins (19-8, 10-1) while Maya Dues was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, two doubles and one walk. Lorissa Hoying was 3 for 5, Lillian Moore was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Katelyn DeLoye was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double, Delaney Higgins was 2 for 2 with one double and Aubrey Turner was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs and one walk.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up two hits while striking out eight batters.

Shelby Raines was charged with the loss for Botkins (3-16, 1-10). She pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and four walks.

Riverside 11, Hardin Northern 1

The Pirates wrapped up regular-season play by winning a Northwest Central Conference game in six innings on Friday in De Graff.

Alaina Snow picked up the win for Riverside (14-13, 6-1 NWCC). She pitched five innings and gave up four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Snow was 3 for 3 while Jade Copas was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Jenna Woods was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

The Pirates finished second in the NWCC. Marion Elgin won the conference with a 7-0 league record.

• Baseball

Sidney 10, Springfield 0

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference game in five innings on Friday in Sidney.

Mitchell Davis picked up the win for Sidney (17-8). He pitched four hitless innings and gave up one walk while striking out eight batters. Carson Taylor pitched one inning and gave up two hits.

Jordan Lessing was 2 for 3 with one double for Sidney while Darrius Basil was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Davis was 1 for 2 with one double. Aiden Booth hit one triple.

Fort Loramie 6, Bethel 0

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Clint Hilgefort picked up the win for Fort Loramie (19-3). He pitched six innings and gave up four hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Jake Sanders was 2 for 3 while Trevor Middendorf and Evan Eilerman were each 1 for 2 with one double. Darren Hoying was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Russia 3, Graham 2

Brayden Monnin hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Raiders to a nonconference win on Friday in Russia.

Ross Fiessinger picked up the win for Russia (20-5). He pitched three innings in relief and gave up four hits while walking one batter. Zane Shappie started and gave up five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings while striking out two batters. The Falcons scored both their runs while Shappie was on the mound.

Shappie was 2 for 2. Grant Saunders hit one double.

Newton 7, Botkins 5

The Trojans lost in nonconference action on Friday in Pleasant Hill in their final regular-season game.

Ethan Motter was 3 for 4 for the Trojans (12-13) while Tyler Free was 1 for 2 with one walk. Parker Geis drew four walks and scored three runs.

Geis’ walks put him at 30 for the season, which is a program record.

Versailles 6, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Tigers won a MAC game on Friday in Delphos.

Ben Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Versailles (13-12, 6-3). He pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

Landon Henry was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Caleb Rush was 1 for 2 with one double. Noah McEldowney was 1 for 3 with one double and one walk.

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

• Softball

Tournament results

Tri-County North 12, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost in six innings in a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Lewisburg.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss in the circle for Lehman (12-9). She pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

The Cavaliers managed five hits and committed nine errors.

Anna’s Lauryn Wolters competes in girls long jump during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_3380.jpg Anna’s Lauryn Wolters competes in girls long jump during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Kaitlyn Harris, left, and Fort Loramie’s Kate Barhorst prepare to cross the finish line at the end of the girls 4×100 relay during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_3431.jpg Anna’s Kaitlyn Harris, left, and Fort Loramie’s Kate Barhorst prepare to cross the finish line at the end of the girls 4×100 relay during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp competes in the pole vault during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_3417.jpg Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp competes in the pole vault during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Becca Seger runs in the 800-meter run during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_3447.jpg Russia’s Becca Seger runs in the 800-meter run during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Hayden Schmidt runs in the boys 3,200-meter run during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. Schmidt finished first in 9:57 and also finished first in the 800 run. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_3534.jpg Anna’s Hayden Schmidt runs in the boys 3,200-meter run during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. Schmidt finished first in 9:57 and also finished first in the 800 run. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Lexi Monnin, left, takes the baton from Sophie Francis in the girls 4×400 relay during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. The Raiders finished first in 4:15. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_3576.jpg Russia’s Lexi Monnin, left, takes the baton from Sophie Francis in the girls 4×400 relay during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. The Raiders finished first in 4:15. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna London Reiss runs in the 200-meter dash during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. Reiss finished first in 26.23 and also finished first in the 100-meter dash, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_3466.jpg Anna London Reiss runs in the 200-meter dash during the Shelby County Athletic League championship meet on Friday in Anna. Reiss finished first in 26.23 and also finished first in the 100-meter dash, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney softball closes regular season with 11-1 win over New Bremen

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

