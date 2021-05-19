Tuesday roundup: Sidney beats Fairborn in tourney opener

SIDNEY — Sidney beat Miami Valley League rival Fairborn 3-1 in a Division I sectional baseball opener on Tuesday afternoon to advance to a sectional final for the second consecutive season.

Ryan Caufield pitched a complete game for the Yellow Jackets (19-8). He pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Sidney scored all its runs in the third inning. Jordan Lessing hit a one-out single to right field to score Ryan Schloss, who reached after being hit by a pitch.

E.J. Davis and Mitchell Davis then followed with singles to load the bases, and Caufield hit a ground out that scored two runs after a Fairborn fielding error.

The Skyhawks (9-17) scored one run in the second after starting the inning with back-to-back singles. They had two base runners the rest of the game.

E.J. Davis was 2 for 2 with one walk while Lessing was 2 for 3.

The No. 8 seed Yellow Jackets advance to face No. 6 Miamisburg in a Div. I sectional final on the road on Thursday. The Vikings (15-9), which had a first-round bye, beat Sidney 5-4 in a sectional final in Miamisburg in 2019.

Brookville 3, Versailles 0

The Tigers lost in a Div. III sectional opener on Tuesday in Versailles.

Chase McEldowney was charged with the loss. He gave up three earned runs on eight hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Versailles managed four hits against Brookville’s Steve Jones, who pitched a complete game and struck out 12 batters while walking one.

Carson Bey hit one double for the Tigers, which finish 13-13 overall.

• Softball

Miamisburg 11, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t keep up with state-ranked Miamisburg in a Division I district semifinal on Tuesday at Centerville High School.

The Vikings, which were ranked No. 3 in D-I in the final state coaches association poll, scored 10 of their 11 runs in the first three innings to take control.

Sidney managed two hits against Miamisburg pitcher Amariah Hoerner, who struck out seven batters without walking any.

Alli Milanese started in the circle and was charged with the loss for the Yellow Jackets. She pitched the first two innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits.

The Yellow Jackets, which won the Miami Valley League Valley Division title in regular season, finish 15-14 overall. They’ll lose six seniors to graduation: Lauren Barker, Heidi Aselage, MacKenzie Benshoff, Destiny Harris, Autumne Johnson and Carleigh Rinehart.

It was the first time since 2007 Sidney had advanced to a third-round tournament game.

Bradford 10, Houston 0

The Wildcats lost a Div. IV district semifinal in five innings on Tuesday at Brookville High School.

Houston managed one hit against Bradford’s Skipp Miller, who struck out 10 batters without walking any.

Peyton New was charged with the loss. She pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up nine earned runs on 15 hits.

Bradford, which was ranked No. 4 in D-IV in the final state coaches association poll, scored one run in each of the first three innings, then scored six in the fourth to pull away.

Houston finishes 8-21 overall.

Minster 10, Parkway 5

The Wildcats overcame six errors and beat Midwest Athletic Conference rival Parkway in a Div. IV district semifinal on Tuesday at Wapakoneta High School.

Minster (20-7) scored six runs in the second and three in the third to take control.

Lilly Barhorst was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one home run. Hannah Oldiges was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Mikaela Hoskins was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Rachael Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.

The No. 1 seed Wildcats advance to face No. 3 Lincolnview in a district final on Friday in Wapakoneta.

Versailles 10, National Trail 5

The Tigers scored the first five runs to take control early in a Div. III district semifinal on Tuesday at Miami East High School.

Lauren Monnin was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles for Versailles (15-12) while Tara Fritscher was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one home run. Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double, Colleen Hiestand was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double and Keri Dirksen was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Fritscher picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

The Tigers advance to face Georgetown in a D-III district final on Thursday at Centerville High School.

Sidney, Houston fall in softball tourney games; Minster, Versailles win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.