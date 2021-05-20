Baseball: Anna falls to Arcanum in tourney opener

ARCANUM — A season full of close games ended with another nailbiter for Anna’s baseball team on Wednesday.

The Rockets couldn’t get going at the plate, and Arcanum scored two runs in the bottom of the first and held on from there to win a Division III sectional final 2-0.

It was the eleventh game of the season for Anna decided by three runs or less.

“Our season has been a lot like this,” Anna coach Kristian Althauser said. “Our pitching staff has done an amazing job of keeping us in the games. Jacob (Robinson) did another phenomenal job of keeping us right in it tonight.”

Anna’s best chance came in the sixth. Bryce Cobb and Robinson each drew walks to start the inning and advanced after a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Evans.

McKane Finkenbine followed with a fly out to shallow right field, then Landon Howell struck out swinging to end the inning.

“We had a couple other opportunities. You’ve just got to execute the little things all the time when you’re going to play close games,” Althauser said. “There’s not much margin for error in close games. You’ve got to execute the little things every single pitch.”

The Rockets went down in order in the seventh, with Arcanum reliever Jaxson Christ striking out Trevor Kloeppel to end it.

Logan Todd pitched six innings for Arcanum (15-9) and gave up three hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Robinson pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out three batters.

Anna, which finishes 14-11 overall, will lose six seniors to graduation: Robinson, Kloeppel, Evans, Travis Fogt, Justin Krites and Dylan Seigle.

Althauser said he’s proud of the team’s effort this season, including a third-place finish in Shelby County Athletic League play behind Fort Loramie and Russia.

“Just getting to play after losing last year (due to COVID-19) was great,” Althauser said. “Not playing really shows up. Around the area, there’s not a lot of big-time hitting going on. I think that was from a lack of reps from last year.

“I was definitely glad to be back out here and have a chance for these guys to get a season.”

Dan Albirght led off the first for Arcanum with a double to center field, then Logan Stastny hit a single to right. Christ struck out, but Albright then scored on a wild pitch while Brody Williams was at the plate. Williams struck out, but Todd then hit an RBI single to right field to push the lead to 2-0.

Anna had three hits and committed two errors while Arcanum had four hits and committed one error.

It was the first tournament game for both squads.

Anna’s Jacob Robinson pitches during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Arcanum. Robinson pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and two walks. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_a23.jpg Anna’s Jacob Robinson pitches during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Arcanum. Robinson pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and two walks. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Carter Seigle waits for the throw as Arcanum’s Ian Baker runs back towards second base during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Arcanum. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_a11.jpg Anna’s Carter Seigle waits for the throw as Arcanum’s Ian Baker runs back towards second base during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Arcanum. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Trevor Kloeppel dives pack to first as Arcanum’s Brody Williams at Arcanum on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_a18Arc35.jpg Anna’s Trevor Kloeppel dives pack to first as Arcanum’s Brody Williams at Arcanum on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Bryce Cobb gets under a in field pop fly against Arcanum at Arcanum on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_a1.jpg Anna’s Bryce Cobb gets under a in field pop fly against Arcanum at Arcanum on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Dylan Seigle forces Arcanum’s Cameron Burke out at first at Arcanum on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_a32.jpg Anna’s Dylan Seigle forces Arcanum’s Cameron Burke out at first at Arcanum on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Kohlten Carey slides towards third as Arcanum’s Logan Stastny reaches for the tag during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Arcanum. The Rockets lost 2-0 and finish 14-11 overall. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_a34.jpg Anna’s Kohlten Carey slides towards third as Arcanum’s Logan Stastny reaches for the tag during a Division III sectional final on Wednesday in Arcanum. The Rockets lost 2-0 and finish 14-11 overall. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rockets had 11 games decided by 3 or less runs

