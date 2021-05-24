Thursday/Friday roundup: Brewer, Guinther qualify for D-I regional meet

TROY — Sidney junior sprinter Lexee Brewer and senior pole vaulter Braden Guinther earned regional berths in the Division I district meet, which was held last week at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Brewer finished third in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:01 to qualify for the regional meet, which will be held on Wednesday and Friday at Wayne High School. The top four finishers in each event earned regional berths.

Guinther finished third in boys pole vault by clearing 12-0.

Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins just missed a regional berth in long jump. She finished fifth with a leap of 15-11.75.

The boys 4×100 relays and 4×200 relays also narrowly missed a regional berths. The 400 relay of Karter Elsner, Curtis Spangler, Elijah Austin and Izayah Clarke finished fifth in 44.36 while the 800 relay of Chris Hudgins, Spangler, Deegan Meyer and Austin finished fifth in 1:34.81.

All track finals were held on Friday in addition to some field finals. Some field finals, including boys pole vault, were held Wednesday.

• Baseball

Minster 15, Lima Bath 2

Minster pulled away late to victory in seven innings in a Division III sectional final on Friday in Lima.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the first to take a 2-0 lead, then scored 13 runs in the last four innings to pull away.

Eric Schmidt was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and two doubles for Minster (15-10) while Johnny Nixon was 3 for 4. Logan Tumbusch was 2 for 2 and Justin Nixon was 2 for 6.

Schmidt picked up the win on the mound. He pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

The No. 6 seed Wildcats advance to face No. 1 Coldwater in a district semifinal on Thursday at Elida High School. Minster beat the Cavaliers 4-3 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on May 4.

• Regular-season results

Russia 4, Arcanum 3 (extra innings)

The Raiders won a nonconference game in 10 innings on Friday in Arcanum.

The squads were tied 2-2 after the seventh. Each scored one run in the eighth, and Russia scored one in the 10th to win it.

Aiden Shappie picked up the win on the mound for the Raiders (20-5). He pitched the 10th inning and struck out two batters while giving up one hit. Ross Fiessinger started and gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Jared Poling was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs, one home run and one double. Zane Shappie was 2 for 4 and Xavier Philpot and Jordan Meyer were each 2 for 5.

• Softball

Lincolnview 5, Minster 4

Three errors hurt the Wildcats in a Division IV district final on Friday in Wapakoneta.

Minster tried to rally late. Savanah Bergman reached on an error with two outs in the seventh, then Lyndi Hemmelgarn hit a line-drive single to center field that allowed Bergman to advance to third.

But Lincolnview’s Winter Boroff struck out Hannah Oldiges to end the game.

The Lancers took a 1-0 lead in the first after a Minster error and a passed ball. Minster battled back to tie it 1-1 in the second, but Linconview responded with three runs in the third on four hits.

Minster tied it 4-4 with three hits, one walk and a Lincolnview error in the fourth. But Destiny Coil hit a solo home run to left field in the fifth to give the Lancers a 5-4 lead.

The Lancers had eight hits and committed two errors while Minster had six hits and committed three errors.

Rachael Hoying was charged with the loss for Minster. She pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three batters. Mikaela Hoskins pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Alexis Bishop was 2 for 3 for the Wildcats while Kaycie Albers hit one triple and had 2 RBIs.

Minster, which won the Midwest Athletic Conference title for the third consecutive season, finishes 20-8 overall. The squad will lose three seniors to graduation: Hoying, Bishop and Alayna Albers.

THURSDAY RESULTS

• Softball

Georgetown 5, Versailles 2

The Tigers gave up three runs in the eighth inning and lost a Division III district final on Thursday at Centerville High School.

Georgetown scored one run in both the top of the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead, but the Tigers scored one in the bottom of the second and one in the fifth to tie it.

Tara Fritscher pitched a complete game for Versailles and gave up five earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out 10 batters.

Natalie Prenger was 3 for 4 while Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with one double. Kirsten Bornholt and Lauren Monnin each hit one triple and Abby Stammen hit one double.

The Tigers finish 15-13 overall.

• Baseball

New Bremen 5, Delphos St. John’s 2

The Cardinals scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away to a victory in a Division IV sectional final on Thursday in New Bremen.

The Blue Jays tied it 2-2 in the top of the fifth but New Bremen retook the lead in the bottom half. Nick Alig reached on an error with two outs and stole second base, then Zach Bertke hit an RBI single to right field. Mitchell Hays then followed with an RBI single on a pop fly in the infield to increase the lead to 4-2.

Colton Muether hit an RBI single in the sixth to push the advantage to 5-2.

The Cardinals had seven hits and one error while St. John’s had two hits and one error.

Hays picked up the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings and struck out 13 batters while walking two.

New Bremen, the district’s No. 2 seed, advances to face Midwest Athletic Conference rival St. Henry in a district semifinal on Wednesday at Veterans Field in Coldwater. The Cardinals beat the Redskins 4-3 in a MAC game on April 13.

• Boys tennis

Hoying’s season ends

Sidney junior Grant Hoying saw his season end in the Division I singles district tournament on Thursday at Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Hoying lost 6-0, 6-2 to Cincinnati Anderson’s Payson Scott in a first-round match.

He finishes the season 24-2 in dual matches and 8-1 in tournament play.

Sidney’s Elijah Austin competes in the boys 4×100 meter relay during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. The relay finished fifth, one spot short of earning a regional berth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_5921-1.jpg Sidney’s Elijah Austin competes in the boys 4×100 meter relay during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. The relay finished fifth, one spot short of earning a regional berth. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Izayah Clarke runs the boys 100-meter dash during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_5751-1.jpg Sidney’s Izayah Clarke runs the boys 100-meter dash during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Emily Fleming competes in the girls 1,600-meter run during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_5829-1.jpg Sidney’s Emily Fleming competes in the girls 1,600-meter run during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Zoe Overholser, left, takes the baton from Shelby McVety during the girls 4×400 meter relay during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_5892-1.jpg Sidney’s Zoe Overholser, left, takes the baton from Shelby McVety during the girls 4×400 meter relay during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore sprinter Lexee Brewer competes in the 400-meter dash during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Brewer finished third in 1:01 to earn a regional berth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_5840-1.jpg Sidney sophomore sprinter Lexee Brewer competes in the 400-meter dash during the Division I district track meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Brewer finished third in 1:01 to earn a regional berth. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

