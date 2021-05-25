Saturday roundup: Anna boys 1st, girls 2nd at D-III district track meet

PIQUA — Over a dozen Anna athletes earned regional berths and both the boys and girls track teams earned trophies during the Division III district meet last week at Alexander Stadium.

Anna’s boys squad finished first out of 17 teams with 111 points while the girls squad finished second out of 18 with 116.5, 27.5 points behind champion West Liberty-Salem.

Fort Loramie’s boys squad finished second in the meet, which was held on Tuesday and Saturday. Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished third with 84.5 points, narrowly ahead of Lehman Catholic, which was fourth with 84.

The top four finishers in each event earn regional berths. The D-III regional meet is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

All track district finals were held on Saturday in addition to some field finals. Some field finals were held Tuesday.

Richards, Reiss lead Anna boys, girls

Justin Richards was a big points earner for Anna’s boys squad. He finished first in long jump with a leap of 20-10.25 and finished second in the 100-meter dash in 11.24 and second in the 200 dash in 23.28.

Hayden Schmidt finished first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:33.59 and first in the 3,200 run in 10:13.

Isaac McDermott was first in the 300 hurdles in 43.50 and fourth in long jump with a leap of 19-7.5. Brandon Axe was third in the 110 hurdles in 17.22.

Anna’s boys 4×100 relay was third in 45.90. The 4×200 relay was second in 1:33.79 and the 4×400 relay was fourth in 3:37.

Ben Kovacs was fourth in high jump by clearing 5-8. A.J. Arling was fourth in discus with a throw of 127-11.

London Reiss had another big day for Anna’s girls squad. She finished first the 100-meter hurdles in 15.92, first in the 300 hurdles in 45.12 and third in the 200-meter dash in 26.73.

Ashley Bertke was second in the 100 hurdles in 16.88 and tied for third in high jump by clearing 5-0. Lauryn Wolters was first in long jump with a leap of 16-11 while Bertke was third with 16-6.

Lenna Rowland was second in discus with a throw of 120-7 while Molly Rioch was third in shot put with a throw of 32-3.5.

Anna’s girls 4×100 relay was third in 52.01. The 4×200 relay was third in 1:48.17.

Rethmans’ big days help Fort Loramie’s boys, girls

Big days Frank Rethman and Claire Rethman helped Fort Loramie’s boys and girls squads do well.

Frank Rethman finished second in the boys 400-meter dash in 52.17 and finished fourth in pole vault by clearing 12-0.

Several other teammates earned regional berths, including Gavin Kemper, who finished third in pole vault by clearing 13-8. Kemper finished first in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.19.

Colten Gasson was second in the 1,600 run in 4:33. Lucas Puthoff was fourth in the 200 dash in 23.99.

Fort Loramie’s boys 4×800 relay was first in 8:18. The 4×100 relay was fourth in 46.59 and the 4×400 relay was second in 3:33.

Claire Rethman was second in the girls 800 run in 2:28 and finished third in the 1,600 run in 5:14. Olivia Borchers was fourth in the 3,200 run in 12:41.

Abby Wrasman was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.49 while Corynn Heitkamp was second in the 300 hurdles in 47.63.

The girls 4×100 relay was fourth in 51.84. The 4×400 was second in 4:11 and the 800 was second in 9:48.

Riley Heitkamp was second in high jump by clearing 5-2 while Katring Berning tied for third by clearing 5-0. Hannah Raterman was second in pole vault by clearing 10-6.

Lehman’s Franklin has big day

Lehman Catholic junior Kiersten Franklin swept the girls 100 and 200-meter dashes and was second in the 400 on Saturday. Franklin, who transferred from Troy after last school year, was first in the 100 dash in 12.14, first in the 200 in 26.19 and second in the 400 in 58.81.

Lindsey Magoteaux was second in the 100 in 12.65 and fourth in the 200 in 26.91.

The Cavaliers’ 4×100 relay was first in 50.67 while 800 relay was second in 1:46.

Several Botkins athletes earn regional berths

Botkins’ Emma Koenig was one of several athletes from the school who earned regional berths on Saturday.

Koenig was third in the girls 800-meter run in 2:25 and fourth in the 1,600 in 5:18.

Brittany Arnold was first in the 3,200 run in 11:47. Aleah Johnson was first in the discus with a throw of 120-9 and first in shot put with a throw of 36-3.5.

Jill Greve was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.48. The Trojans’ girls 4×800 relay was fourth in 10:06.

Carter Pleiman was third in the boys 800-meter run in 2:05.53 while Alan Fullenkamp was fourth in 10:36. The boys 4×400 relay was fourth in 3:41 and the 4×800 relay was second in 8:26.

Justin Shuga was second in shot put with a throw of 52-5.75 and third in discus with a throw of 141-10. Dylan Topp was second in high jump by clearing 5-10.

Fairlawn has 4 athletes, 2 relays earn regional berths

Two boys and two girls each earned regional berths for Fairlawn, as did one boys and one girls relay.

Jackson Jones qualified in two events. He was first in boys high jump by clearing 5-11 and was third in the 100-meter dash in 11.34.

Josh Kempfer was third in shot put with a throw of 44-3. The Jets’ boys 4×200 relay was fourth in 1:35.

Belle Brautigam was fourth in girls shot put with a throw of 31-1. Addison Swearingen was third in the 100-meter dash in 12.87 and fourth in the 400 dash in 59.780.

The Jets’ girls 4×400 relay was fourth in 4:15.

Russia, Jackson Center, Houston athletes qualify

Several other athletes from Shelby County Athletic League schools qualified, as did several other relays.

Russia’s Becca Seger was second in the girls 800-meter run in 2:23. The Raiders’ girls 4×400 relay was third in 4:13 and the 4×200 relay was fourth in 1:50.

Russia’s Jonathan Bell was second in the boys 800-meter run in 2:04. Jake Goubeaux was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 52.93. The Raiders’ boys 4×400 relay was third in 3:36.

Houston’s Ethan Funk was second in boys discus with a throw of 154-3. Brandon Pollock was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 17.26 and second in the 300 hurdles in 44.48.

Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle was third in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 17.10 and third in the 300 hurdles in 45.46. Kellen Reichert was second in the 3,200 run in 10:15.

• Baseball

Fort Loramie 8, Chaminade-Julienne 2

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie to improve to 24-3 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Anna’s Justin Richards competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the Division III district meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Richards finished second and earned a regional berth and also earned berths in the 200-meter dash and long jump. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6369.jpg Anna’s Justin Richards competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the Division III district meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Richards finished second and earned a regional berth and also earned berths in the 200-meter dash and long jump. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s London Reiss competes in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the Division III district track meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Reiss finished first in both 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles. She earned regional berths in both events, as well as in the 200-meter dash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6535.jpg Anna’s London Reiss competes in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the Division III district track meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Reiss finished first in both 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles. She earned regional berths in both events, as well as in the 200-meter dash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Kiersten Franklin competes in the girls 100-meter dash during the Division III district track meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Franklin, who transferred from Troy after last school year, finished first in both the 100, 200 and 400 dashes and earned regional berths. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6359.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Kiersten Franklin competes in the girls 100-meter dash during the Division III district track meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Franklin, who transferred from Troy after last school year, finished first in both the 100, 200 and 400 dashes and earned regional berths. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman competes in the 1600 meter run at Piqua on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6429.jpg Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman competes in the 1600 meter run at Piqua on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson, left, and Anna’s Hayden Schmidt compete in the 1600 meter run at Piqua on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6459.jpg Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson, left, and Anna’s Hayden Schmidt compete in the 1600 meter run at Piqua on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Lindsey Magoteaux competes in the 4×100 meter relay at Piqua on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6484.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Lindsey Magoteaux competes in the 4×100 meter relay at Piqua on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Frank Rethman competes in the boys 400-meter dash during the Division III district track meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Rethman finished second to earn a regional berth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6526.jpg Fort Loramie’s Frank Rethman competes in the boys 400-meter dash during the Division III district track meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Rethman finished second to earn a regional berth. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Isaac McDermott competes in the 300 meter hurdles at Piqua on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6550.jpg Anna’s Isaac McDermott competes in the 300 meter hurdles at Piqua on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Justin Richards competes in the 4×200 meter relay at Piqua on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_6408.jpg Anna’s Justin Richards competes in the 4×200 meter relay at Piqua on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie boys 2nd, girls 3rd; Lehman Catholic girls 4th

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

