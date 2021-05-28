Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Minster beats Coldwater in district semifinal

ELIDA — Justin Nixon hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth and Eric Schmidt struck out two batters in the bottom of the inning to help Minster secure a 5-4 victory over Coldwater in a Division III baseball district semifinal on Thursday at Elida High School.

Minster, the district’s No. 6 seed, advances to face No. 2 Pemberville Eastwood in a district final on Saturday afternoon in Elida.

The Wildcats (16-10) and Cavaliers each scored four runs in the third inning. Neither scored again until Nixon’s hit drove in the game-winning run in extra innings.

Schmidt picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out three batters while allowing one hit. Johnny Nixon started and gave up four earned runs on five hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings.

Johnny Nixon was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk. He hit a 2-RBI single in the third. Brady Heitkamp was 2 for 4 with one double. Schmidt was 1 for 3 with one walk and scored two runs.

It’s the second time this month the Wildcats beat the Midwest Athletic Conference rival Cavaliers. Minster won a MAC game 4-3 on May 4.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

St. Henry 2, New Bremen 0

The Cardinals lost in a Division IV district semifinal on Wednesday at Wapakoneta High School.

St. Henry took a 1-0 lead in the sixth. Mitchell Hays walked Ryan Uhlenhake, who advanced to third on a fielders choice and then scored on a fielding error in the outfield.

Caden Schwieterman led off the seventh with a single for the Redskins. Hays struck out Seth Heitkamp, but leadoff hitter Tyler Dehan then hit a line-drive single to left field, and Schwieterman scored from first.

Hays was charged with the loss. He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on four hits and four walks in seven innings while striking out 10 batters.

The Cardinals drew six walks and had five hits and left all 11 runners on base. Their best chance to score came in the sixth after Uhlenhake walked the bases loaded, but he struck out Nick Alig to get out of the jam.

New Bremen, which beat St. Henry 4-3 on April 13, finishes 17-7 overall.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

