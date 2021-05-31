Weekend roundup: Minster boys earn D-III regional title

Schools listed in alphabetical order by divisions. Athletes are listed with name, grade and qualifying events.

TROY — Minster’s boys track and field team earned a regional title on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium and 11 athletes earned state berths. Those 11 are among 56 area athletes that also earned state berths in the Division III regional meet.

Those athletes will compete in the Div. III state meet on Friday and Saturday at Westerville North High School. Nine Versailles athletes earned state berths in the D-II regional meet held on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua and will compete in the state meet this weekend at Pickerington North High School.

All track regional finals were held on Friday and Saturday in Troy and Piqua, respectively, in addition to some field finals. Some D-III field finals were held Wednesday in Troy and some D-II field finals were held Thursday in Piqua.

The top four finishers in each event earned state berths. In addition, the top two finishers in each event in all regional meets statewide who didn’t finish in the top four in their regional meet earn at-large state berths.

Minster boys earn D-III regional title

Minster’s boys squad finished first on Friday in the D-III regional meet in Troy with 78.5 points, 13.5 ahead of second-place Cedarville.

Minster senior Bryan Falk finished first in the 100-meter dash in 11.52 seconds and finished first in the 400 dash in 50.05.

Falk also helped the 4×400 relay finish first. The relay of Brady Hoelscher, Nathan Droesch, Joseph Slonkosky and Falk finished first in 3:29.33.

The 4×200 relay of Nathan Webb, Phil Trzaska, Jack Kohne and Evan Dorsten finished first in 1:31.91. The 4×800 relay of Hoelscher, Josh Niekamp, Mathew Droesch and Alex Albers finished second in 8:08.

Albers, a junior, finished second in the 1,600 run in 4:28 and third in the 800-meter run in 2:01.25. Slonkosky, a junior, finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in 41.96.

Minster girls edge Lehman Catholic for 2nd place

The Wildcats’ girls squad finished second with 50.20 points, edging Lehman Catholic, who was third with 49. West Liberty-Salem finished first with 90.

Minster sophomore Taylor Roth was first in the 800-meter run 2:21.27 while Margaret Hemmelgarn, a freshman, was second in 2:22.15.

The 4×800 relay of Roth, Hemmelgarn, Mason Pohl and Ella Boate was second in 9:28. The 4×400 relay Cameo Cedarleaf, Hemmelgarn, Roth and Ava Grieshop finished fifth in 4:11 and earned an at-large state berth.

Boate, a senior, was second in the 3,200 run in 11:13. Pohl, a senior, was sixth 1,600 run in 5:21 and earned an at-large berth.

Lehman Catholic girls finish 3rd

Senior Lindsey Magoteaux and junior Kiersten Franklin helped the Cavaliers do well on Friday.

The two took the top two spots in the 100-meter dash. Franklin, who transferred from Troy after last school year, finished first in 12.81 while Magoteaux was second in 12.82.

Franklin was third in the 200 dash in 26.20 and fourth in the 400 in 59.96. Magoteaux finished fourth in the 200 in 27.13.

The 4×100 relay of Ella Black, Monnin, McFarland and Magoteaux finished first in 50.60. The 4×200 relay of Ella Monnin, Magoteaux, Katie McFarland and Franklin to finish fourth in 1:48.22.

Fort Loramie’s Kemper 1st in boys pole vault

Fort Loramie junior Gavin Kemper punched a state ticket on Wednesday by finishing first in boys pole vault and earned a berth in the 110-meter hurdles on Friday.

After securing first place by clearing 14-8 on his third try, Kemper cleared 15-2 on his second try, then missed three attempts at 15-6. Sophomore teammate Frank Rethman earned an at-large berth on pole vault; he finished fifth by clearing 13-0 on his second try.

Kemper finished fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.18. Colten Gasson was fourth in the 1,600 run in 2:29.

Two relays qualified for the state meet. The 4×400 relay of Lucas Puthoff, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson and Rethman finished third in 3:31. The 4×800 relay of Trey Ranly, Adam Ballas, Colin Gasson and Colten Gasson finished third in 8:13.

Fort Loramie’s Raterman, Heitkamp qualify in girls pole vault

Fort Loramie’s girls squad was also successful in pole vault.

Senior Hannah Raterman and junior Riley Heitkamp earned state berths in pole vault after each cleared 10-4. Raterman finished second after clearing 10-4 on her first try and Heitkamp finished third after clearing the mark on her second try. Each missed three tries at 10-8.

Heitkamp earned an at-large berth in high jump. She finished by clearing 5-3 on her first try.

Claire Rethman finished third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:13. The 4×800 relay of Kaitlyn Grillot, Olivia Borchers, Rethman and Corynn Heitkamp finished third in 9:43.41.

Anna’s Schmidt 1st in boys 3,200 run

Anna junior Hayden Schmidt finished first in the 3,200-meter run and is one of six Anna boys to earn a state berth.

Schmidt finished first in the 3,200 in 9:48.58, just ahead of Cincinnati Summit Country Day’s Devin Nelson, who was second in 9:50.28.

Justin Richards, a sophomore, was third in the 100 dash in 11.66 and third in long jump with a leap of 21-1. He’s also a part of two relays that earned state berths.

The 4×100 relay of Brandon Axe, Ryan Poeppelman, Ben McDermott and Richards was second in 45.20. The 4×200 relay of McDermott, Carter Beam, Poeppelman and Richards was fourth in 1:33.87.

Anna’s Wolters 1st in girls long jump

Anna’s Lauryn Wolters finished first in long jump and is one of seven Anna girls to earn a state berth.

Wolters, a junior, finished first in long jump with a leap of 17-2.75, just ahead of Cincinnati Seven Hills’ Mackenzie Hartman, who was second with 17-2. Ashley Bertke, a junior, finished fourth with a leap of 16-7.75 to earn a state berth.

Lenna Rowland, a junior, finished fourth in discus with a throw of 127-1 to qualify.

Anna freshman London Reiss qualified in two individual events. Reiss was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.42 and second in the 300 hurdles in 46.39.

Reiss also qualified as a part of the 4×200 relay. The relay of Camryn Wilson, Jenna Wolters, Reiss and Kaitlyn Harris was third in 1:47.72.

Seven Botkins athletes qualify

Seven Botkins athletes earned state berths.

Senior Justin Shuga qualified in both boys shot put and discus. Shuga was second in shot put with a throw of 50-7.5 and third in discus with a throw of 145-2.

The 4×800 relay of Keaton Schnippel, Donovan Brown, Carter Pleiman and Alan Fullenkamp earned an at-large berth. The relay finished fifth in 8:22.833, edging out Cincinnati Summit Country Day by .006.

Brittany Arnold finished fourth the girls 3,200-meter run in 11:36. Aleah Johnson was fifth in discus with a throw of 131-2.

9 Versailles athletes qualify at Piqua D-II regional meet

Nine Versailles athletes earned state berths in the Piqua Division II regional meet.

Taran Tyo and Brayden Keihl both qualified in boys shot put. Tyo finished first with a throw of 53-7.75 while Keihl was fourth with a throw of 51-9.

Tyo also qualified in discus. He finished first with a throw of 177-8.

Lexi Magoto finished first in the girls 400-meter dash in 57.64. Ali Moran finished first in the 100 dash in 12.70.

The 4×100 relay of Kelsey Francis, Moran, Ashley Jones and Kate Griesdorn finished first in 51.37. The 4×200 relay of Francis, Jones, Griesdorn and Magoto was first in 1:49.33. The 4×400 relay of Jenna Marshal, Magoto, Griesdorn and Jones finished third in 4:09.30.

Jones also qualified in long jump by finishing fourth with a leap of 16-6.5.

• Baseball

Pemberville Eastwood 2, Minster 1 (extra innings)

Minster lost in nine innings in a Division III district final on Saturday at Elida High School.

Eastwood’s Lake Boos hit a double in the top of the ninth with one out. He advanced to third two batters later with two outs after an error by Minster shortstop Kody Richard, which loaded the bases. Justin Nixon then walked a batter to force Boos home.

Logan Tumbusch walked to start the bottom of the inning, but the next three batters went down in order.

The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after two walks but Eastwood tied it in the sixth after two hits and one walk. Caleb Recker hit a line-drive single with one out to drive in the run.

Nixon was charged with the loss. He pitched two innings in relief and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out two batters. Eric Schmidt started and gave up one earned run on seven hits in seven innings while striking out seven batters and walking three.

The Wildcats managed three hits. Ethan Rapp started for Eastwood and pitched seven innings. He gave up two hits and four walks while striking out seven batters. Jared McNulty pitched two innings and gave up one hit and one walk.

Minster finishes 16-11 overall.

Minster girls 2nd, Lehman Catholic girls 3rd

AREA STATE TRACK AND FIELD QUALIFIERS Schools listed in alphabetical order by divisions. Athletes are listed with name, grade and qualifying events. DIVISION II Versailles Boys Brayden Keihl, 11, SP Taran Tyo, 11, DT SP Girls Kelsey Francis, 11, 4x200R 4x100R Kate Griesdorn, 12, 4x200R 4x100R 4x400R Ashley Jones, 11, 4x200R 4x400R LJ Lexi Magoto, 10, 4x200R 400 4x400R Allison Mangen, 11, 4x100R Jenna Marshal, 11, 4x400R Ali Moran, 12, 100 4x100R DIVISION III Anna Boys Brandon Axe, 11, 4x100R Carter Beam, 12, 4x200R Ben McDermott, 10, 4x200R 4x100R Ryan Poeppelman, 12, 4x200R 4x100R Justin Richards, 10, 100 4x200R 4x100R LJ Hayden Schmidt, 11, 3200 Girls Ashley Bertke, 11, LJ Kaitlyn Harris, 11, 4x200R London Reiss, 9, 100H 4x200R 300H Lenna Rowland, 11, DT Camryn Wilson, 12, 4x200R Jenna Wolters, 9, 4x200R Lauryn Wolters, 11, LJ Botkins Boys Donovan Brown, 12, 4x800R Alan Fullenkamp, 12, 4x800R Carter Pleiman, 10, 4x800R Keaton Schnippel, 10, 4x800R Justin Shuga, 12, DT SP Girls Brittany Arnold, 9, 3200 Aleah Johnson, 11, DT Fort Loramie Boys Adam Ballas, 10, 4x800R Colin Gasson, 11, 4x800R 4x400R Colten Gasson, 11, 4x800R 1600 4x400R Gavin Kemper, 11, 110H PV Lucas Puthoff, 12, 4x400R Trey Ranly, 11, 4x800R Frank Rethman, 10, 4x400R PV Girls Olivia Borchers, 11, 4x800R Kaitlyn Grillot, 11, 4x800R Corynn Heitkamp, 12, 4x800R Riley Heitkamp, 11, HJ PV Hannah Raterman, 12, PV Claire Rethman, 11, 4x800R 1600 Lehman Catholic Girls Ella Black, 10, 4x100R Kiersten Franklin, 11, 100 4x200R 400 200 Lindsey Magoteaux, 12, 100 4x200R 4x100R 200 Katie McFarland, 9, 4x200R 4x100R Ella Monnin, 11, 4x200R 4x100R Minster Boys Alex Albers, 11, 4x800R 1600 800 Evan Dorsten, 12, 4x200R Mathew Droesch, 12, 4x800R Nathan Droesch, 12, 4x400R Bryan Falk, 12, 100 400 4x400R Brady Hoelscher, 12, 4x800R 4x400R Jack Kohne, 11, 4x200R Josh Niekamp, 12, 4x800R Joseph Slonkosky, 11, 300H 4x400R Phil Trzaska, 12, 4x200R Nathan Webb, 11, 4x200R Girls Ella Boate, 12, 4x800R 3200 Cameo Cedarleaf, 10, 4x400R Ava Grieshop, 11, 4x400R Margaret Hemmelgarn, 9, 4x800R 800 4x400R Mason Pohl, 12, 4x800R 1600 Taylor Roth, 10, 4x800R 800 4x400R New Bremen Girls Elli Roetgerman, 12, DT

