Baseball: Fort Loramie semifinal, all state games pushed back 1 day

AKRON — All games in this weekend’s OHSAA state baseball tournament will be moved back a day because thunderstorms are predicted in the Akron area on Thursday.

The scheduled start times and order of games all remain the same, but the state tournament will shift to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday event.

Fort Loramie’s state semifinal against Warren John F. Kennedy will now be played Saturday; the 1 p.m. start time remains the same. If victorious, the Redskins will face the Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Lucasville Valley winner in the state championship game at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to pitch count limitations in baseball, the OHSAA said in a press release it always wants to keep both semifinal games of each division on the same day so that both finalists played their semifinal games on the same day.

The state tournament is hosted at Canal Park, the home of the Cleveland Indians’ AA affiliate Akron RubberDucks.