Golfers compete in Superior Credit Union Open

CELINA – Golfers from Botkins, Minster and Sidney finished in the top five of their divisions in the Lima Junior Golf Association’s Superior Credit Union Open on Thursday at the Celina Lynx Golf Club.

Treg Meyer, of Botkins, finished second in the boys 12-13 age division with a 9-over par 45 in a nine-hole round. He finished three strokes behind Evan Altenburger, of Ottoville, in the field of 10 golfers.

Noel Petersen, of Sidney, finished fourth in the boys 14-15 division with a 20-over par 92 in an 18-hole round. He was nine strokes behind Ben Giere, of Coldwater, who finished first in the field of nine golfers.

Jack Meyer, of Minster, finished fifth in the boys 14-15 division with a 22-over par 94. Logan Francis, of Sidney, finished seventh with a 33-over par 105.

Matt Mullen, of Sidney, tied for fifth in the boys 16-18 division with a 5-over par 77 for the 18-hole round. He finished seven strokes behind Andrew Moore, of St. Marys, who finished atop the 47 golfer field with a 2-under par 70.

Jack Dietz, of Botkins, finished 12th in the boys 16-18 division with a 9-over par 81. Jameson Meyer and JJ Meyer, both of Botkins, tied for 13th as they both shot a 10-over par 82.

Ross Dietz, of Botkins, tied for 17th in the boys 16-18 division with a 13-over par 85. Seth Hegemier, of Anna, finished 30th with a 19-over par 91 while Hezekiah Bezy, of Sidney, finished 42nd with a 33-over par 105.

Madelyn Koenig, of Botkins, finished 12th in the girls 16-18 division with a 21-over par 93 for the 18-hole round. Lydia Dietz, of Botkins, finished 13th with a 23-over par 95.

Jalyn Bruns, of Fort Recovery, led the 17-golfer field in the girls 16-18 division with a 4-over par 76.

The Lima Junior Golf Association tour continues with the Gray’s Cappie Sportswear Open on Tuesday at Springbrook Golf Club in Lima. Later this summer the tour will feature the Bob Fridley Jr. Tournament on July 22 at Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney.

For complete results from the Superior Credit Union Open, visit https://www.bluegolf.com/junior/events/limajga218/index.html.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

