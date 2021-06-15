Carroll wins again at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – It was a scorcher for race fans and drivers Saturday night at Shady Bowl Speedway.

The hot temperatures made it very tough on drivers and machines. Ironically, each race was won by one of the oldest – if not the oldest – driver in the field. Regardless of age, they all were glad to get out of a car that was well over 100 degrees inside.

The 50-lap Wooten Automotive and Towing Modified Madness feature was the first event. This was the second race of the Modified Madness series, a four-race series that consists of four 50-lap features paying $1,500 to win. Mike Carroll won the first race on May 15.

Jim Lewis Jr. took the lead at the start after several false starts. Lewis led until lap six, when dash winner Gregg Jackson took over the point. Jackson led until lap 14, when Carroll – behind the wheel of the “Yellow Streak” – sped by.

Carroll never looked back as he took the checkered. In victory lane Carroll thanked his crew and car owner Charlie Goins and heaped praise on the late Bobby Jacks for building his engine.

Jackson turned in a strong effort to finish second, with Logan McPherson third, Lewis fourth and fast qualifier Chris Parker fifth. Ross Klingelhofer and Zach Brandyberry were heat winners.

The Tuners made their second stop of the season. Bill Honious took the lead at the drop of the green for the 40-lap feature. Honious led until lap 8, when West Liberty’s Gary Eaton Jr. took over the lead. Eaton, who was fast qualifier, cruised to victory is his Nasty Nates Baits Honda. Terry Eaton, Jr., Honious, Holli Eaton and Bill Walters filled out the top five spots.

The Adams Automotive Street Stocks came off the hill next with Terry Purtee starting on the pole. Purtee drove like a mad man and led at the white flag. Sidney driver Rodney Roush got under Purtee coming off turn two and took the lead going into three. Roush went on to take the checkered and dedicated the win to his late friend Jeff Binkley.

Purtee put on a stellar effort to finish second. Chad Small II, Jacob Heckman and Austin Eaton finished third through fifth. Josh Sage set fast time (14.819) and won the dash. Rob Schaeff was the winner of the heat race.

In Bullet Liner of Dayton Thunder Car racing, Scott Drake of Xenia won his fourth feature of the season. Curtis Noble led lap one, before giving way to heat winner Bob Coppock. Coppock stayed out front until lap 10, when Noble led a lap before dash winner Drake took over the lead for good. Brad Blue, Hunter Hicks, fast qualifier (15.835) Robert Roush and Landen Jones chased Drake across the finish line.

Saturday the Ohio Wheelman Street Stocks will headline the night’s action with a $5,000 to win feature. The CRS Truck Series will be on hand for a 50-lap main, along with the Noble Armor Coating Minor Crown Vics and the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.