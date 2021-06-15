Aselage named first team all-MVL

SIDNEY – Sidney senior infielder Heidi Aselage was named first team all-Miami Valley League for the 2021 softball season.

Aselage hit .414 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and 17 RBIs in 29 games this season. She also stolen nine bases and scored 19 runs.

Additionally, Sidney junior pitcher Alli Milanese was named second team all-conference.

Sidney senior pitcher Lauren Barker was named honorable mention all-MVL.

Greenville senior pitcher Grace Shaffer and West Carrollton junior catcher Kaelyn Goodwin were the MVL softball players of the year.

All-MVL softball

First team

Name School Position Grade

Kenzi Anderson~Piqua~OF~Junior

Heidi Aselage~Sidney~IF~Senior

Alaina Baughn~Greenville~IF~Sophomore

Susie Blocher~Greenville~IF~Junior

Emma Davis~Tippecanoe~IF~Sophomore

Kennedy Fashner~Piqua~IF~Senior

Kaelyn Goodwin~West Carrollton~C~Junior

Natalie Harris~Butler~Freshman

Kaitlyn Husic~Tippecanoe~IF~Senior

Briana Lavender~Troy~OF~Junior

Nariah Mach~West Carrollton~P~Senior

Elise McCann~Troy~Sophomore

Tori McPherson~Xenia~IF~Sophomore

Grace Shaffer~Greenville~P~Senior

Corinn Siefring~Tippecanoe~OF~Senior

Abby Welbaum~Troy~P~Sophomore

Nyesha Wright~Greenville~OF~Senior

Second team

Name School Position Grade

Ashley Aselage~Tippecanoe~OF~Junior

Allyson Burns~Troy~C~Junior

Skylar Fletcher~Greenville~OF~Sophomore

Lauren Fonner~Troy~IF~Junior

Kenna Jenkinson~Greenville~IF~Sophomore

Ashley Kloeker~Troy~IF~Junior

Emmalee Marstellar~Butler~P~Junior

Alli Milanese~Sidney~P~Junior

Reagan Toopes~Piqua~IF~Junior

Sidney Unger~Tippecanoe~OF~Senior

Hailey Webb~Fairborn~P~Freshman

Honorable mention

Name School Position Grade

Abby Bardonaro~Butler~OF~Junior

Lauren Barker~Sidney~P~Senior

Bri Fellers~Greenville~OF~Junior

Izzy Kellar~Butler~OF~Sophomore

Kinsey Kunz~Stebbins~OF~Senior

Kennydy Lewis~Xenia~P~Sophomore

Caylee Roe~Piqua~C~Sophomore

Taylor Shepherd~Fairborn~C~Freshman

Zoe’ Vivier~Stebbins~C~Senior

Bailee Walters~Fairborn~OF~Sophomore

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

