Aselage named first team all-MVL

SIDNEY – Sidney senior infielder Heidi Aselage was named first team all-Miami Valley League for the 2021 softball season.
Aselage hit .414 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and 17 RBIs in 29 games this season. She also stolen nine bases and scored 19 runs.
Additionally, Sidney junior pitcher Alli Milanese was named second team all-conference.
Sidney senior pitcher Lauren Barker was named honorable mention all-MVL.
Greenville senior pitcher Grace Shaffer and West Carrollton junior catcher Kaelyn Goodwin were the MVL softball players of the year.
All-MVL softball
First team
Name School Position Grade
Kenzi Anderson~Piqua~OF~Junior
Heidi Aselage~Sidney~IF~Senior
Alaina Baughn~Greenville~IF~Sophomore
Susie Blocher~Greenville~IF~Junior
Emma Davis~Tippecanoe~IF~Sophomore
Kennedy Fashner~Piqua~IF~Senior
Kaelyn Goodwin~West Carrollton~C~Junior
Natalie Harris~Butler~Freshman
Kaitlyn Husic~Tippecanoe~IF~Senior
Briana Lavender~Troy~OF~Junior
Nariah Mach~West Carrollton~P~Senior
Elise McCann~Troy~Sophomore
Tori McPherson~Xenia~IF~Sophomore
Grace Shaffer~Greenville~P~Senior
Corinn Siefring~Tippecanoe~OF~Senior
Abby Welbaum~Troy~P~Sophomore
Nyesha Wright~Greenville~OF~Senior
MVL softball players of the year: Grace Shaffer, Greenville, and Kaelyn Goodwin, West Carrollton
Second team
Name School Position Grade
Ashley Aselage~Tippecanoe~OF~Junior
Allyson Burns~Troy~C~Junior
Skylar Fletcher~Greenville~OF~Sophomore
Lauren Fonner~Troy~IF~Junior
Kenna Jenkinson~Greenville~IF~Sophomore
Ashley Kloeker~Troy~IF~Junior
Emmalee Marstellar~Butler~P~Junior
Alli Milanese~Sidney~P~Junior
Reagan Toopes~Piqua~IF~Junior
Sidney Unger~Tippecanoe~OF~Senior
Hailey Webb~Fairborn~P~Freshman
Honorable mention
Name School Position Grade
Abby Bardonaro~Butler~OF~Junior
Lauren Barker~Sidney~P~Senior
Bri Fellers~Greenville~OF~Junior
Izzy Kellar~Butler~OF~Sophomore
Kinsey Kunz~Stebbins~OF~Senior
Kennydy Lewis~Xenia~P~Sophomore
Caylee Roe~Piqua~C~Sophomore
Taylor Shepherd~Fairborn~C~Freshman
Zoe’ Vivier~Stebbins~C~Senior
Bailee Walters~Fairborn~OF~Sophomore
