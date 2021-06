Hemmelgarn named MAC softball coach of the year

Minster’s Robb Hemmelgarn was named the 2021 Midwest Athletic Conference softball coach of the year.

Hemmelgarn led Minster to the MAC championship with a 6-1 record in league play.

Fort Recovery’s Brenna Homan was named the MAC softball player of the year.

Minster’s Savanah Bergman, Lexi Bishop and Rachael Hoying were named first team all-MAC along with New Bremen’s Alayna Ross and Versailles’ Tara Fritscher and Lauren Monnin.

Named second team all-conference were Versailles’ Abby Stammen, Minster’s Emma Goubeaux and New Bremen’s Allison Hays, Madi Lozier and Ella Pape.

New Bremen’s Alayna Thieman, Versailles’ Keri Dirksen and Minster’s Lyndi Hemmelgarn each were named honorable mention all-MAC.

All-MAC softball

First team

Name School

Macy Sheffer~Coldwater

Claire Steinke~Coldwater

Molly Steinke~Coldwater

Madison Wendel~Coldwater

Brenna Homan~Fort Recovery

Jackie Homan~Fort Recovery

Savanah Bergman~Minster

Lexi Bishop~Minster

Rachael Hoying~Minster

Alayna Ross~New Bremen

Meg Henkle~Parkway

Claire Langenkamp~Parkway

Madison Louth~Parkway

Carlee Rethman~St. Henry

Sydney Schwieterman~St. Henry

Tara Fritscher~Versailles

Lauren Monnin~Versailles

MAC softball player of the year: Brenna Homan, Fort Recovery

MAC softball coach of the year: Robb Hemmelgarn, Minster

Second team

Name School

Chloey Grisez~Fort Recovery

Sophie Pearson~Fort Recovery

Ashlyn Bohman~Marion Local

Emma Goubeaux~Minster

Allison Hays~New Bremen

Madi Lozier~New Bremen

Ella Pape~New Bremen

Abby Stammen~Versailles

Honorable mention

Coldwater: Grace Stammen; Fort Recovery: Kensey Gaerke; Marion Local: Sam Pierron; Minster: Lyndi Hemmelgarn; New Bremen: Alayna Thieman; Parkway: McKayla Sites, Paige Stephenson; St. Henry: Claire Wendel; Versailles: Keri Dirksen.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.