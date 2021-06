Hammonds named SCAL softball player of the year

RUSSIA – Russia junior Riley Hammonds was named the 2021 Shelby County Athletic League softball player of the year.

All-SCAL softball

First team

Name Grade School

Riley Hammonds~11~Russia

Clara Gephart~12~Fort Loramie

Simone Puthoff~10~Russia

Taylor Poeppelman~10~Anna

Aubrey Baker~11~Fort Loramie

Brenna Cobb~9~Anna

Makenna Hoying~10~Russia

Megan Maier~11~Houston

Ava Turner~10~Fort Loramie

SCAL softball player of the year: Riley Hammonds, Russia

Second team

Name Grade School

Reese Goubeaux~10~Russia

Gabrielle Woolley~11~Jackson Center

Kate Ruhenkamp~9~Fort Loramie

Peyton New~11~Houston

Carissa Edwards~11~Anna

Aubrey Turner~10~Fort Loramie

Grace Slade~11~Houston

Brooke Pettus~10~Anna

Ashley Roush~12~Fairlawn

Honorable mention

Name Grade School

Nylah Crosson~12~Anna

Bree Metzler~10~Anna

Haley Payne~12~Botkins

Shelby Huelskamp~12~Botkins

Alexia Graves~12~Fairlawn

Alayna Vanhorn~10~Fairlawn

Katelyn DeLoye~12~Fort Loramie

Lauren Bergman~11~Fort Loramie

Ella Hoelscher~10~Fort Loramie

Katie Maier~9~Houston

Regan Davidson~12~Jackson Center

Ashley Mullenhour~12~Jackson Center

Kendall Monnin~12~Russia

Sophie Francis~11~Russia

Cece Borchers~10~Russia

Russia junior catcher Riley Hammonds swings at a pitch during a Division IV district final softball game against Ansonia on May 21 in Versailles.

