Fortman named SCAL baseball player of the year

FORT LORAMIE – Fort Loramie senior Mack Fortman was named the 2021 Shelby County Athletic League baseball player of the year.

Joining Fortman as first team all-conference players for the 2021 season were Russia senior Drew Sherman, Anna senior Jacob Robinson, Jackson Center junior Carson Regula, Fort Loramie senior Jake Sanders, Fort Loramie senior Darren Hoying, Russia sophomore Xavier Phlipot, Botkins senior Parker Geis and Houston junior Jake Leist.

Russia sophomore Zane Shappie, Anna junior McKane Finkenbine, Anna senior Kyle Evans, Fort Loramie junior Derek Meyer, Russia junior Grant Saunders, Russia junior Aiden Shappie, Fairlawn senior Ethan Westerbeck, Fort Loramie junior Evan Eilerman, Jackson Center senior Aidan Reichert and Houston junior Elijah Beaver were named second team all-SCAL.

Anna senior Travis Fogt, Anna senior Justin Krites, Anna junior Kohlten Carey, Anna junior Bryce Cobb, Botkins senior Ethan Motter, Fairlawn senior Keith Orndorff, Fort Loramie senior Sam Barhorst, Fort Loramie senior Caeleb Meyer, Houston junior Devin Barker, Houston junior Ryan Ely, Houston sophomore Zaviar Ludwig and Russia sophomore Ross Fiessenger were named honorable mention all-conference.

All-SCAL baseball

First team

Name Grade School

Mack Fortman~12~Fort Loramie

Drew Sherman~12~Russia

Jacob Robinson~12~Anna

Carson Regula~11~Jackson Center

Jake Sanders~12~Fort Loramie

Darren Hoying~12~Fort Loramie

Xavier Phlipot~10~Russia

Parker Geis~12~Botkins

Jake Leist~11~Houston

SCAL baseball player of the year: Mack Fortman, Fort Loramie

Second team

Name Grade School

Zane Shappie~10~Russia

McKane Finkenbine~11~Anna

Kyle Evans~12~Anna

Derek Meyer~11~Fort Loramie

Grant Saunders~11~Russia

Aiden Shappie~11~Russia

Ethan Westerbeck~12~Fairlawn

Evan Eilerman~11~Fort Loramie

Aidan Reichert~12~Jackson Center

Elijah Beaver~11~Houston

Honorable mention

Name Grade School

Travis Fogt~12~Anna

Justin Krites~12~Anna

Kohlten Carey~11~Anna

Bryce Cobb~11~Anna

Ethan Motter~12~Botkins

Keith Orndorff~12~Fairlawn

Sam Barhorst~12~Fort Loramie

Caeleb Meyer~12~Fort Loramie

Devin Barker~11~Houston

Ryan Ely~11~Houston

Zaviar Ludwig~10~Houston

Ross Fiessenger~10~Russia

Mack Fortman waits for the pitch during Saturday’s Division IV state semifinal baseball game at Akron’s Canal Park. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_Mack-Fortman.jpg Mack Fortman waits for the pitch during Saturday’s Division IV state semifinal baseball game at Akron’s Canal Park. Photo courtesy of Scott Albers

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.