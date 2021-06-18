Hoying called up to the Blue Jays

Fort Loramie alumnus Jared Hoying is back in the Major Leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays selected the contract of the 32-year-old outfielder Thursday evening following their game against the New York Yankees.

Hoying, a 2007 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, made his Major League debut in 2016 with the Texas Rangers. He played in 74 Major League games with the Rangers in 2016 and 2017.

During his MLB career, Hoying has hit .220 in 126 plate appearances with five doubles, one home run, seven walks, 12 RBIs, 21 runs scored and four stolen bases.

From 2018 to 2020, Hoying played professionally for the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO League in South Korea. In three seasons in Korea, Hoying hit .248 with 77 doubles, three triples, 52 home runs, 197 RBIs and 50 stolen bases in 300 games.

During his first season with the Eagles, Hoying hit .306 with 30 home runs in 142 games. The 2020 season didn’t go as well for him, though, as he hit .194 with four home runs in 34 games before being waived by the last-place Eagles.

Hoying signed with the Blue Jays in May and played seven games with their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. In his brief stint with the Bisons, Hoying hit .333 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Now called up to the big leagues, Hoying joins a Blue Jays club that is 33-34 through Thursday and sitting in fourth place in the American League East, 8.5 games back from the division leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Also on Thursday, the Blue Jays put outfielder Teoscar Hernández on paternity leave. Another starting outfielder, George Springer, is on the 10 day injured list.

The Blue Jays are in Baltimore this weekend for a three-game series against the Orioles. Then they’re off Monday before a two-game series against the Miami Marlins before starting a home stand Thursday with a four-game series against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays are playing their home games in Buffalo, New York, because of travel restrictions between the United States and Canada related to COVID-19.

By Kyle Shaner

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

