Keller named 1st team all-NWCC

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic’s Alex Keller was named first team all-Northwest Central Conference for the 2021 baseball season.
Lehman’s Jon Vanskiver and Ethan Stiver both were named second team all-conference.
Lehman’s Seth Kennedy and David Rossman both were named to the NWCC’s honorable mention team.
Riverside’s Warren Shockey was named the NWCC baseball player of the year while Riverside’s Todd Guthrie was named the coach of the year.
All-NWCC baseball
First team
Name School
Aaron Issler~Elgin
Owen Wetherill~Hardin Northern
Alex Keller~Lehman
Joey Hoersten~Perry
Ryan Yingst~Perry
Austin Elsasser~Ridgemont
Jebadiah McGue~Ridgemont
Kale Long~Riverside
Warren Shockey~Riverside
Landon Stewart~Riverside
Travis Nanchoff~Waynesfield‐Goshen
NWCC baseball player of the year: Warren Shockey, Riverside
NWCC baseball coach of the year: Todd Guthrie, Riverside
Second team
Name School
Keaton Hall~Elgin
Jordan McCormick~Elgin
Zachary Spearman~Hardin Northern
Jon Vanskiver~Lehman
Ethan Stiver~Lehman
Hunter Klett~Perry
Mason Stuck~Ridgemont
Zander Crouch~Riverside
Deven Frilling~Riverside
Simon Godwin~Riverside
Connor Sanders~Upper Scioto Valley
Cooper Roberts~Waynesfield‐Goshen
Honorable mention
Elgin: Canyon Dickason, Kecher Clark; Hardin Northern: Luke Wilson, Preston Wykes; Lehman Catholic: Seth Kennedy, David Rossman; Perry: JT Taviano, Brady Shively; Ridgemont: Gabe Hamilton, Mitch Jennings; Riverside: Brody Rhoads, Andrew Knight; Upper Scioto Valley: Alex Sanders, Jackson Rohrs; Waynesfield‐Goshen: Grady Spencer, Garrett Stump.
