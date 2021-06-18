Keller named 1st team all-NWCC

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic’s Alex Keller was named first team all-Northwest Central Conference for the 2021 baseball season.

Lehman’s Jon Vanskiver and Ethan Stiver both were named second team all-conference.

Lehman’s Seth Kennedy and David Rossman both were named to the NWCC’s honorable mention team.

Riverside’s Warren Shockey was named the NWCC baseball player of the year while Riverside’s Todd Guthrie was named the coach of the year.

All-NWCC baseball

First team

Name School

Aaron Issler~Elgin

Owen Wetherill~Hardin Northern

Alex Keller~Lehman

Joey Hoersten~Perry

Ryan Yingst~Perry

Austin Elsasser~Ridgemont

Jebadiah McGue~Ridgemont

Kale Long~Riverside

Warren Shockey~Riverside

Landon Stewart~Riverside

Travis Nanchoff~Waynesfield‐Goshen

NWCC baseball player of the year: Warren Shockey, Riverside

NWCC baseball coach of the year: Todd Guthrie, Riverside

Second team

Name School

Keaton Hall~Elgin

Jordan McCormick~Elgin

Zachary Spearman~Hardin Northern

Jon Vanskiver~Lehman

Ethan Stiver~Lehman

Hunter Klett~Perry

Mason Stuck~Ridgemont

Zander Crouch~Riverside

Deven Frilling~Riverside

Simon Godwin~Riverside

Connor Sanders~Upper Scioto Valley

Cooper Roberts~Waynesfield‐Goshen

Honorable mention

Elgin: Canyon Dickason, Kecher Clark; Hardin Northern: Luke Wilson, Preston Wykes; Lehman Catholic: Seth Kennedy, David Rossman; Perry: JT Taviano, Brady Shively; Ridgemont: Gabe Hamilton, Mitch Jennings; Riverside: Brody Rhoads, Andrew Knight; Upper Scioto Valley: Alex Sanders, Jackson Rohrs; Waynesfield‐Goshen: Grady Spencer, Garrett Stump.

