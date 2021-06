Hays named MAC’s co-baseball player of the year

New Bremen senior Mitchell Hays shared Midwest Athletic Conference player of the year honors with Coldwater junior Reece Dellinger for the 2021 baseball season.

New Bremen’s Chad Wells and Coldwater’s Brian Harlamert were named the MAC’s co-coaches of the year for the 2021 baseball season. Coldwater and New Bremen both finished 7-2 in league play to tie for the conference championship.

Along with Hays, New Bremen’s Nick Alig, Zach Bertke, Ben Blickle and Vince Hulse were named first team all-MAC. Minster’s Adam Ketner, Johnny Nixon, Justin Nixon and Eric Schmidt also were named first team all-MAC along with Versailles’ Noah McEldowney.

Versailles’ Ben Ruhenkamp was named second team all-conference.

Minster’s Kody Richard, New Bremen’s Wyatt Dicke, New Knoxville’s Patrick Covert and Versailles’ Carson Bey, Adam Kremer, Eli McEldowney and Jacob Treon each were named honorable mention all-MAC.

First team

Myles Blasingame~Coldwater

Reece Dellinger~Coldwater

Zack McKibben~Coldwater

Luke Sudhoff~Coldwater

Ryne Post~Fort Recovery

Dylan Fleck~Marion Local

Adam Ketner~Minster

Johnny Nixon~Minster

Justin Nixon~Minster

Eric Schmidt~Minster

Nick Alig~New Bremen

Zach Bertke~New Bremen

Ben Blickle~New Bremen

Mitchell Hays~New Bremen

Vince Hulse~New Bremen

Justan Felver~Parkway

Dylan Hughes~Parkway

Tyler Dehan~St. Henry

Ryan Uhlenhake~St. Henry

Trent Lindeman~St. John’s

Noah McEldowney~Versailles

Second team

Alex Knapke~Coldwater

Brock Dues~Fort Recovery

Daniel Patch~Fort Recovery

Chaz Neuenschwander~Parkway

Clayton Everman~St. Henry

Nolan Schmitz~St. Henry

Brady Kerner~St. John’s

Ben Ruhenkamp~Versailles

Honorable mention

Coldwater: Blake Siefring; Fort Recovery: Dillan Evers; Marion Local: Hayden Wibbeler; Minster: Kody Richard; New Bremen: Wyatt Dicke; New Knoxville: Patrick Covert; Parkway: Riley Samples; St. Henry: Grant Kunkler, Caden Schwieterman; St. John’s: Gavin Fittro, Zane Wertenberger; Versailles: Carson Bey, Adam Kremer, Eli McEldowney, Jacob Treon.

New Bremen’s Mitchell Hayes rounds third base on his way home against Anna. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_Mitchell-Hays.jpg New Bremen’s Mitchell Hayes rounds third base on his way home against Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

