Hoying makes his debut for the Blue Jays

Fort Loramie graduate Jared Hoying made his return to the Major Leagues this past weekend, playing in two of the Toronto Blue Jays’ three games against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hoying, who was called up from Triple-A on Thursday, made his debut with the Blue Jays during Friday’s series opener against the Orioles. The 32-year-old outfielder pinch hit with two outs in the top of the ninth and lined out to left field as the Jays lost 7-1.

Hoying started in left field and hit eighth Saturday in the Blue Jays’ 10-7 win against the Orioles. He went 0 for 2, fouling out to third in the second inning and striking out swinging in the fourth, before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh.

Hoying didn’t play in Sunday’s 7-4 Blue Jays win.

Taking two of three games from Baltimore, Toronto raised its record to .500 for the season, 35-35. The Blue Jays remain fourth in the American League East, seven games back from the division leading Boston Red Sox.

Hoying, a 2007 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, made his Major League debut in 2016 with the Texas Rangers. He played in 74 Major League games with the Rangers in 2016 and 2017.

From 2018 to 2020, Hoying played professionally for the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO League in South Korea.

Hoying signed with the Blue Jays in May and played seven games with their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. In his brief stint with the Bisons, the Fort Loramie alumnus hit .333 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

The Blue Jays now will travel to Miami to face the Marlins in a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday the Blue Jays will begin a 10-game home stand, starting with four games against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays are playing their home games in Buffalo, New York, because of travel restrictions between the United States and Canada related to COVID-19.

