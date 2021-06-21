Sidney golfers finish 2nd at Foster & Welch Open

VAN WERT – Two golfers from Sidney finished as the runners-up in their divisions at the Foster & Welch Open, a Lima Junior Golf Association tournament, on Thursday at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert.

Henry Petersen from Sidney finished as the runner-up in the boys 12-13 age division, shooting a 2-over-par 38 for the nine-hole round. He tied Ottoville’s Evan Altenburger for the lead then fell to second in a playoff.

Noel Petersen from Sidney finished as the runner-up in the boys 14-15 division with a 12-over-par 84 for the 18 hole round. He finished five strokes behind division champion Connor Nartker of Kalida.

Louis Magoto from Minster finished third in the division with a 12-over-par 84, Logan Francis of Sidney finished sixth with a 28-over-par 100, and Tanner Voisard of Sidney finished seventh with a 28-over-par 100.

Matt Mullen of Sidney finished third in the boys 16-18 division with a 3-over-par 75 for the 18 hole round He finished four strokes behind champion Carson Harmon of Lima, who shot a 1-under-par 71.

Ross Fiessinger from Russia tied for sixth in the boys 16-18 division with a 5-over-par 77, Joseph Magoto from Minster tied for eighth with an 8-over-par 80, and Seth Hegemier from Anna finished 22nd with a 25-over-par 97.

Zoey Merritt from DeGraff finished third in the girls 16-18 age division with an 11-over-par 83 for the 18 hole round. She finished six strokes behind division champion Jalyn Bruns of Fort Recovery. Layne Voisard from Minster finished fourth with a 12-over-par 84.

For complete results from the Foster & Welch Open, visit www.bluegolf.com/junior/events/limajga216/index.html.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

