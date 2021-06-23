Magoto wins championship at Reineke Ford Open

HARROD – Minster’s Louis Magoto won a divisional championship at the Reineke Ford Open, a Lima Junior Golf Association tournament, on Tuesday at Colonial Golfers Club in Harrod.

Magoto shot a 10-over-par 81 for the 18 hole round, defeating Van Wert’s Keaton Foster by seven strokes for championship in the boys 14-15 age division.

Layne Voisard from Minster tied for fifth in the girls 16-18 division with a 12-over-par 84 for the 18-hole round. Lydia Dietz from Botkins tied for eighth with a 15-over-par 87. Madelyn Koenig from Botkins placed 15th with a 32-over-par 104.

Kayla Nartker from Kalida won the girls 16-18 division with a 9-over-par 81, beating Bridget Mulcahy from Lima in a playoff.

Matt Mullen from Sidney and Ross Fiessinger from Russia both tied for 10th in the boys 16-18 division with an 8-over-par 79 for the 18 hole round. Ross Dietz from Botkins tied for 15th with a 12-over-par 83.

Jack Dietz from Botkins tied for 19th in the boys 16-18 division with a 15-over-par 86. Parker Herrick from Sidney placed 24th with a 20-over-par 91. Seth Hegemier from Anna tied for 31st with a 23-over-par 94.

Ryan Klausing from Kalida won the boys 16-18 division with a 2-over-par 73, defeating Carson Harmon from Lima in a playoff for the championship.

Max Voisard from Minster tied for seventh in the boys 12-13 division with a 20-over par 56 for the nine hole round. Brevin Brandt from Leipsic won the division with a 2-over-par 38.

For complete results from the Reineke Ford Open, visit https://www.bluegolf.com/junior/events/limajga215/index.html.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.