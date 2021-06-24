Baileys’ walk-off double wins it for Legends

TROY — The Troy Legends’ only RBI of the game was the only one that mattered Tuesday night at Duke Park, as the Legends escaped with a 5-4 win over Sidney Red in eight innings to improve to 13-3.

With one out and Noah McEldowney on second base and Cy Baisden on first, Jonny Baileys drilled a ball into the left-center field gap to score McEldowney and give Troy the win.

Troy’s first four runs in the game came on three wild pitches and an error.

Legends starter Keith Orndorff blanked Sidney for four innings with six strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.

That allowed Troy to build a 3-0 lead.

In the third inning, Troy got on the board.

Nick Garber walked and would score when Baisden’s ground ball went through the second baseman’s legs.

Troy got two more in the fourth.

After Darius Boeke and Grant Saunders walked, Tucker Miller put down a sacrifice bunt and both runners eventually would score on wild pitches.

Garber took over on the mound in the fifth, and Sidney was able to plate two runs.

Taran Fleckenstein singled with one out, Nathan Oldiges walked and Wyatt Bisbee was hit by a pitch.

Derek Myers’ fielder’s choice scored one run and the second run scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-2.

Troy got an insurance run in the sixth inning.

Baileys walked and Boeke singled.

After a fielder’s choice and with two outs, Baileys scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.

Baileys had taken over on the mound in the sixth and got out of a second and third with one out jam with consecutive strikeouts.

In the seventh, it appeared Baileys would end the game by setting Sidney down in order.

But, with two outs, a ground ball that would have ended the game was misplayed in the infield.

Myers then walked.

After one run scored on a wild pitch, Evan Eilerman tied the game with a double to force extra innings.

Baileys, who struck out five in three innings of work, set Sidney down in the order in the top of the eighth.

With one out in the home eighth, McEldowney singled and Baisden walked, setting the stage for Bailey’s walk-off double.

The three Troy pitchers combined to allow just five hits while Troy also had five hits.

Troy Legends second baseman Noah McEldowney throws to first after getting a force out on Sidney Red's Derek Myers Tuesday night.