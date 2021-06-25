Shady Bowl to host Korn Memorial on Saturday

DeGRAFF – It will be Big Bobby and Lil Bobby Korn Memorial Night at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday.

The duo, a grandfather and grandson, teamed up to form one of the strongest late model race teams in the country.

Grandfather Bobby built cars that raced from Daytona to Shady Bowl. Anytime the familiar No. 72s rolled off the trailer, it was one of the cars to beat. Drivers of the Korn cars read like a who’s who of Midwest short track racers. Dick Freeman, Harold Smith, Dick Dunlevy Jr. and Sr., the Mahaffey brothers Donnie and Jason, Jerry Stapleton, Dave Brandenburg, Carl O’Harold and John Vallo were a few who turned the wheel for Korn. The cars were always unique as they were always Ford-powered.

Sadly, both Big Bobby and Lil Bobby have passed away.

Promoter Rick Young holds this race each year to honor their memory. This year’s race will be a 72-lap feature paying $1,772 to win for the Dave Nagel Late Models. The late model point standings, the halfway point of the season nears, are tight. Ryan Fleming leads Don Mahaffey Jr. by five points, followed by defending champion Matthew Parsons, Jim Lewis Jr. and Shawn Szep.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds are also on the card. Gregg Jackson is the current point leader as he leads Logan McPherson by eight points. Daniel McPherson, Jim Lewis Jr. and Scott Jones round out the top five.

The Adams Automotive Street Stocks are also set to go, with Sidney’s Rodney Roush the current point leader as he goes for his 10th championship. Roush has built up a 27-point lead over Josh Sage. Buck Purtee, Austin Eaton and Jacob Heckman are third through fifth.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts will run a complete program. Keven Baggett currently holds a 45-point lead over Ethan Pope. Tony Heath, Aaron Jewell and Dustin Hughes round out the top five.

The Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars are also scheduled. Scott Drake is the current point leader, as he holds a 24-point lead over Brad Blue. Robert Roush, Curtis Noble and Landen Jones follow.

The Noble Armor Coating Adult Crown Vics will round out the night’s action. Tyler Brandyberry is the current leader by nine points over Jimmy McElfresh. Craig Boling Jr, Alex Zerkle and Nate Wilcoxon are third through fifth.

Racing will start at 7 p.m. Saturday – weather permitting.