Hoying done in Toronto, heading back to South Korea

Jared Hoying’s stint with the Toronto Blue Jays didn’t last long, and the Fort Loramie native is now headed back to South Korea.

After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, Hoying was demoted by the Blue Jays. He opted for free agency as opposed to being sent back to the minor leagues and made a deal with the Korean Baseball Organization’s KT Wiz. The Korean team announced on Saturday they’d signed Hoying for the rest of the season.

Hoying appeared in two games for Toronto and didn’t get a hit in three plate appearances. He had a .333 batting average in 28 plate appearances with Buffalo before being called up.

Hoying, a 2007 Fort Loramie grad who played collegiately at Toledo, played for the KBO’s Hanwha Eagles from 2018 to 2020. He had a .284 batting average in those three seasons with 52 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

Hoying made his Major League debut with the Texas Rangers in 2016 and played in 74 games that season and in 2017.

The KT Whiz currently sit atop the 10-team KBO standings with a 67-40 record.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_Jared-Hoying-3.jpg