Legion baseball: Sidney Post 217 Red falls 2-0 to Greenville

SIDNEY — Sidney Post 217 Red lost 2-0 to Greenville Post 140 Thunder on Monday in an American Legion baseball game at Custenborder Field.

Tyler Beyke pitched a complete game for Greenville and limited Post 217 Red to five hits. He struck out one batter and gave up five walks.

Hayden Wibbler and Derek Meyer combined in the losing effort for the Red. Wibbler pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while Meyer pitched two innings and gave up one walk while striking out three batters.

Carson Regula was 2 for 2 at the plate for the Red while Ty Ruhenkamp was 2 for 3 with one double. Meyer drew two walks.

The Thunder scored one run in each the third and fourth innings. Logan Stastny hit a double to left field with one out in the third, then scored two batters later when Colton Francis singled on a hard grounder to left. Carson Bey led off the fourth with a solo home run to left field.

Sidney Post 217 Red dropped to 8-12 overall with the loss. It was the final regular season game for the squad, which will participate in the Ohio Legion Region 2 tournament this weekend.

Post 140 Thunder, which was scheduled to host Sidney Post 217 White on Tuesday, improved to 17-13. The program will host the Region 2 tournament this weekend at Sater Park in Greenville.

Post 217 Red’s first game will be at noon on Sunday against the winner of Piqua Post 184 and Greenville Post 140. Post 217 White’s first game will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday against Van Wert Post 178.

Squads will play in Region 2 tournament this weekend in Greenville

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

