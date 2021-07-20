Legion baseball: Post 217 Red beats Greenville 8-1 to open tourney

GREENVILLE — Sidney Post 217 Red beat Greenville Post 140 Thunder 8-1 in an Ohio American Legion Region 2 tournament game on Monday night to set up an all-Sidney matchup in a winner’s bracket contest on Tuesday.

After earning the only first-round bye in the five-team, double-elimination tournament, the Red racked up nine hits and took advantage of six errors by the Thunder to win on Monday. The team advanced to face Sidney Post 217 White on Tuesday at Sater Park in Greenville.

The loser of Tuesday’s matchup will face the winner of Van Wert Post 178 vs. Greenville in an elimination game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Greenville. The winner of Wednesday’s game will advance to face the winner of Tuesday’s game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Post 217 Red took control with four runs in the bottom of the second inning on Monday.

John Davidson reached first after being hit by a pitch, then Ty Ruhenkamp hit a double to left field. Gavin Roberts followed with an RBI single to right field. Ruhenkamp then scored on an error, and Derek Meyer followed with an RBI single to center field to push the lead to 3-0. Xavier Philpot hit an RBI single to center before the end of the inning.

The Thunder scored its lone run of the game with two outs in the top of the third, but Sidney added two runs in the bottom half.

Davidson started the inning with a single, then Ruhenkamp reached on an error. Davidson scored on an error two batters later while Meyer was at the plate, and Meyer then hit a line-drive single to left to score Ruhenkamp and push the lead to 6-1.

Greenville pitcher Brody Williams walked in two runs in the fifth to push the final margin to seven runs.

Meyer started on the mound for the Red and picked up the victory. He pitched six innings and struck out seven batters while allowing five hits. Wyatt Bisbee pitched one hitless inning and struck out two batters. Neither Meyer nor Bisbee walked or hit any batter.

Meyer finished 3 for 5 at the plate with 2 RBIs.

Red squad advanced to face Post 217 White on Tuesday night

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.