Community Lanes to host PBA event

Community Lanes in Minster and Plamor Lanes in Coldwater will be the places to be beginning Aug. 10.

Two PBA tournaments will be held back-to-back with some of the best bowlers in the world.

The 1st Annual Ernst Apparel Classic will be held at Community Lanes in Minster from Aug. 10-12.

Immediately following this tournament will be the 13th Annual Bowlerstore.com Classic at Plamor Lanes in Coldwater from Aug. 13-15.

“The Coldwater tournament was sponsored by Lefeld Implement for 10 years. When they decided to no longer sponsor the event, my good friend and owner of Plamor Lanes approached me a few years ago to see if Bowlerstore.com would like to be the title sponsor,” said Doug Davidson, who also owns Community Lanes. “Lori and I jumped on this opportunity to give back to the sport that has been so good to our family for many years.

“When we purchased Community Lanes a couple of years ago, one of our goals was to host our own PBA Tournament. Once the Summer Tour was announced, I immediately contacted the PBA Central Region Director to see if we could schedule an event in between Jonesboro and Coldwater. We wanted to give the PBA Players the opportunity to compete in something in between Tour stops.

“Although our event is slated as a PBA Regional event and not a National Event, many of the Tour players will be competing. For small town America to be able to host a PBA National Tour stop and a Regional Event in a matter of a week is absolutely incredible. We are so excited to host some of the best bowlers in the World.”

Tuesday, Aug. 10 are the Youth and Adult Pro-Ams. The Youth will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the Adult Pro-Am will begin at 7 p.m.

There are still spots available to bowl with professionals. Qualifying rounds of eight games will be at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Round robin match play of the top 16 bowlers will begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 12 p.m. The top five Stepladder roll-off will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11 the PBA Players/Corporate Tent will be open on the East side of the building from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. This is not only for the players and the sponsors to enjoy, but also for the general public. Food and drinks will be served during this time.

From 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tommy John (Versailles native John Subler) will be performing in the tent.

For more information on this event, please visit https://communitylanes.com/pba-tournament.

Michael Davidson to compete in events

Michael Davidson from Versailles recently won his 4th PBA Regional Title at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. After eight games of qualifying in the 75 person field, he was in ninth place. This was good enough to make the cut to Sunday for 12 more games of head-to-head match play competition.

All pins carried over from Saturday’s qualifying round of eight games. He battled back all day long and ended up with a 9-3 match play record. It is important for participants to win their matches as the winners receive 30 bonus pins for winning.

This tournament was a bit different as the winner was crowned for total pinfall after 20 games, including the bonus pins for winning the head to head matches.

“It sure feels good to be back in the winner’s circle after a tough few months on the lanes. I will definitely enjoy this victory. However, it is back to the grind of practice and workouts to get ready for the PBA Summer Tour,” Davidson said.

Davidson can be followed on his Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/MichaelDavidsonBowling.

The PBA Summer Tour began this past weekend in Lubbock, Texas with a full field of 130 bowlers. Davidson was as high as sixth in the standings as the tournament progressed. After 26 games of qualifying, the cashers round and head to head match play, Davidson ended up finishing 15th on the 1st stop of the PBA Summer Tour.

“Overall, I can’t complain too much as I really did not bowl the best that I could for about half of the tournament. I had moments of really bowling well and then moments where I forgot how to bowl. All in all, I learn week in and week out. I just need to keep the momentum going next week in Houston, TX”, said Davidson.

After Houston, the PBA Tour will travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Versailles resident Michael Davidson poses after winning a PBA event recently in Columbus. Davidson will compete in PBA events in Minster and Coldwater in August. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_davidson_4th_title_pic_ne2021726145349853-1.jpg Versailles resident Michael Davidson poses after winning a PBA event recently in Columbus. Davidson will compete in PBA events in Minster and Coldwater in August. Courtesy photo