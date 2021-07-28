Legion baseball: Post 217 White falls 10-2 in tourney opener

LANCASTER — A bad second inning doomed Sidney Post 217 White in its opener in the state Legion tournament on Tuesday at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

Yeager-Benson Post 199 scored seven runs in the second and cruised from there to beat Post 217 White 10-2. Sidney dropped into the loser’s bracket as a result and will have to win five consecutive games Wednesday through Friday to win the double-elimination tournament.

Post 217 ace Jarin Bertke struggled on the mound. He gave up seven earned runs on five hits and one walk in two innings.

Bertke recorded a strikeout to start the second, but Yeager-Benson dominated from there.

Danny Flanagan hit a single to center field, then Ian Shaefer walked. Nate Aug hit a fly out for the second out, but Bertke then hit two consecutive batters, the second of which resulted in a run walking in to give Post 199 a 1-0 lead.

Austin Dennis doubled to center field to drive in two runs, then Caleb Partin hit a three-run home run to left field to give the squad a 6-0 lead. Yeager-Benson added one more run before the end of the inning after two singles and another hit batter.

Sidney scored one run in the fourth after Darren Hoying hit an RBI single, but Yeager-Benson scored three more in the bottom of the inning. Post 217’s final run came in the fifth after Alex Keller scored on a fly out after having hit a triple to right field in the previous at-bat.

Johnny Nixon pitched four innings in relief and gave up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three batters.

Jake Sanders and Hoying were each 2 for 3 while Bertke was 2 for 4.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

