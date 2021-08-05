Sports Extra with Dave Ross: JC boys have outstanding home hoops slate

Under Head Coach Scott Elchert, Jackson Center usually has an excellent boys basketball team. Like all seven members of the Shelby County Athletic League, the Tigers play a dozen league contests with another 10 outside the SCAL. Assuming that a 22 game schedule is balanced, there will be 11 contests both at home and on the road.

Elchert had two openings for the coming season and hoped to make them home games to achieve that balance. He wanted top opponents and found two dandies, one of which will bring his son home to face off with dad on Saturday Jan. 15.

Trey Elchert (JCHS 2013) is the head coach at Wapakoneta where he guided a 13-10 finish last season which was his first as a head coach. Meanwhile, independent small school power Lima Central Catholic comes to the “habitat of the cat” three weeks later.

The rest of the home slate includes Waynesfield Goshen, New Bremen, and Minster. When you consider that the SCAL has at least four strong opponents for JC including a defending state champ, season ticketholders should be treated to great basketball on a regular basis.

More Jackson Center: The new girls varsity basketball coach is superintendent Bill Reichert, who originally came to the Tigers as boys head coach before moving into administration where he eventually resumed coaching boys middle school and finally girls junior varsity.

Local on WLW

2013 Sidney HS graduate Austin Elmore is both heard and mentioned regularly on the powerful signal of 700 WLW from Cincinnati. He’s a studio producer (organizer/editor) and announcer (sportscasts) for WLW sports, mainly on weekends. Austin also works at sister station WCKY.

He sounds good and is in a solid position to advance either within or outside WLW. For more info, simply Google “Austin Elmore WLW.”

30 and 0 reunion

The unblemished Sidney High football teams of 1968-69-70 will hold their 50th (+1 due to covid) reunion leading into Labor Day weekend. The first event is actually sponsored by the Shelby County Historical Society and is fully open to the public. On Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in the parking area of Julia Lamb Park, I’ll host a revisit to 30 and 0. Players from that era are encouraged to participate. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.

The teams will hold a pair of non-public events on Thursday before adjourning to Frickers to watch Sidney running back Isaiah Bowser play for Central Florida at 7 p.m. Ohio State follows at 8. Frickers will be open to regular business.

Friday’s varsity football game is with Greenville at 7 p.m. 30 and 0 will be introduced at halftime on Sept. 3. The alumni band will perform as well as the current edition. After the game a public reception will be held in and around the stadium’s Goffena Center near the flagpoles. Concessions and restrooms will be open. Attendance will determine the duration of the reception, which concludes the reunion. On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday reunion participants will be able to attend other functions in their hometown on the long Labor Day weekend.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Dave Ross spent many years broadcasting local high school basketball including Jackson Center’s thrilling 1985 boys state championship. He’s also the historian of Sidney HS football.

