Thursday roundup: Sidney finishes 8th at Greenville Invitational

GREENVILLE — Sidney’s boys golf squad opened the season by finishing eighth out of 12 teams in the Greenville Invitational on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Sidney had a 391 team score. Kaden Abbott led the squad with an 87. Kade Schmiesing shot 98, Jarred Kirk shot 102 and Carter Woodell shot 103.

“Turtle Creek was playing tough,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “We were 18 strokes better than last year at the same invite, which is a great way to start the season.”

Tippecanoe finished first with a 336.

Botkins 5th at Dayton Christian Invitational

Botkins boys squad finished fifth out of 13 teams in the Dayton Christian Invitational on Thursday at Pipestone Golf Club in Miamisburg.

The Trojans had a 320 team score, 12 strokes behind first-place Fenwick. Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 75 and finished sixth individually. Ross Dietz shot a 78, Jack Dietz shot 83 and JJ Meyer shot 84.

Jackson Center 182, Riverside 183

Jackson Center edged Riverside on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Carson Regula led the Tigers with a 41. Ryan Sailor shot 45, Nolan Fark shot 46 and Blake Noble shot 50.

Brody Rhoads led the Pirates with a 40. Jayden Burchett shot 41, Drew Jones shot 47 and Reece Jenkins shot 54.

Russia 175, Versailles 190

The Raiders beat the Tigers on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Ross Fiessinger led Russia with a 40. Jordan Meyer shot 44, Felix Francis shot 45 and Xavier Phlipot and Brayden Cordonnier each shot 46.

Justin Heitkamp led Versailles with a 44. Keegan May shot 46, Joe Ruhenkamp shot 48 and Noah Covault shot 52.

Fairlawn 190, Ansonia 223

The Jets opened the season by beating the Tigers on Thursday at White Springs Golf Course in Greenville.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 39. Seth Jones shot 47, Logan Francis shot 49 and Aaron Maddy shot 55.

• Girls golf

Sidney 197, Piqua 248

Sidney opened the season by beating archrival Piqua in a Miami Valley League match on Thursday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

The team score is a record for the program, which is in its third full year.

Tatum Werntz and Evie Schwepe each shot 46, which ties the program individual nine-hole record. Schwepe set the record last year. Mady Garber shot 47 and Lily Blosser shot 58.

Botkins golfers compete at Pipestone

Two Botkins golfers competed in the Dayton Christian Invitational on Thursday at Pipestone Golf Club.

Lydia Dietz shot an 86 and finished fourth individually out of 28 golfers. Madelyn Koenig shot 104.

