Friday roundup: Sidney girls golf beats Anna

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls golf squad beat Anna 193-257 on Friday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.
The team score is a nine-hole record for Sidney’s program, which is in its third year. Lily Blosser and Tatum Werntz posted 46’s to tie the program record for individual low nine-hole scores. Evie Schwepe and Mady Garber each had 53.
Riverside 219, Triad 260
The Pirates won a nonconference match against Triad on Friday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.
Roz Estep led Riverside with a 49. Mia Stallard shot 52, Maddie Sanford shot 58 and Malaina Jenkins shot 59.
• Boys golf
Sidney 187, Fairlawn 190
The Yellow Jackets edged the Jets in a nonconference match on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.
Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 40. Carter Woodell shot 47, Kade Schmiesing shot 48 and Jarred Kirk shot 52.
“The boys played solid, and I know they will continue to get better,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “I am excited to see how we progress throughout the season.”
Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 40. Seth Jones shot 46, Logan Francis shot 51 and Aaron Maddy shot 53.
Lehman Catholic 3rd in tri-match
Noel Petersen was the match medalist for Lehman Catholic in a tri-match with Three Rivers Conference foes Milton-Union and Bethel at Homestead Golf Course.
Petersen shot a 37 for the Cavaliers, which finished last as a team with a 220 score. Bethel was first with a 187 while the Bulldogs were second with 192.
Riverside 185, Miami East 206
Riverside earned its first victory in any sport as a member of the Three Rivers Conference by beating the Vikings on Friday at Lakeland Golf Course.
Jayden Burchett led the Pirates with a 44. Brody Rhoads shot 45, Drew Jones shot 47 and Reece Jenkins shot 49.
