Friday roundup: Sidney girls golf beats Anna

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls golf squad beat Anna 193-257 on Friday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

The team score is a nine-hole record for Sidney’s program, which is in its third year. Lily Blosser and Tatum Werntz posted 46’s to tie the program record for individual low nine-hole scores. Evie Schwepe and Mady Garber each had 53.

Riverside 219, Triad 260

The Pirates won a nonconference match against Triad on Friday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 49. Mia Stallard shot 52, Maddie Sanford shot 58 and Malaina Jenkins shot 59.

• Boys golf

Sidney 187, Fairlawn 190

The Yellow Jackets edged the Jets in a nonconference match on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 40. Carter Woodell shot 47, Kade Schmiesing shot 48 and Jarred Kirk shot 52.

“The boys played solid, and I know they will continue to get better,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “I am excited to see how we progress throughout the season.”

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 40. Seth Jones shot 46, Logan Francis shot 51 and Aaron Maddy shot 53.

Lehman Catholic 3rd in tri-match

Noel Petersen was the match medalist for Lehman Catholic in a tri-match with Three Rivers Conference foes Milton-Union and Bethel at Homestead Golf Course.

Petersen shot a 37 for the Cavaliers, which finished last as a team with a 220 score. Bethel was first with a 187 while the Bulldogs were second with 192.

Riverside 185, Miami East 206

Riverside earned its first victory in any sport as a member of the Three Rivers Conference by beating the Vikings on Friday at Lakeland Golf Course.

Jayden Burchett led the Pirates with a 44. Brody Rhoads shot 45, Drew Jones shot 47 and Reece Jenkins shot 49.

