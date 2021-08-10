Monday roundup: Fort Loramie girls win Lady Bucc Invite

PIQUA — Fort Loramie’s girls golf squad won the Lady Bucc Invitational at Echo Hills Golf Course on Monday and set a program record for an 18-hole team score.

The Redskins finished first with a 336, 24 strokes ahead of second-place Versailles. The score is 17 strokes better than the program’s previous team low score record, which was set in 2013 at Echo Hills.

Eva Bolin shot a 75 and tied with Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson for medalist honors. Rhese Voisard shot an 84 for Fort Loramie, Aubrey Turner shot 87 and Carlie Goubeaux shot 90. Voisard finished fourth overall while Turner tied for seventh and Goubeaux finished 10th.

Ella Porter led Versailles with an 85 and tied for fifth overall. Emma Garrison shot 87 and tied for seventh, Lindsay Cotner shot 93 and Lauren Wietholter shot 95.

Russia finished third with a 400 and set a program record for low 18-hole team score. Anna finished sixth with a 437, New Bremen finished seventh with a 441 and Riverside finished eighth with a 446.

Russia’s Makenna Borchers shot an 82 and finished third. Her score is an 18-hole program record and was two strokes better than the previous record set by Borchers in tournament play last season. Eliza Gariety shot 102, Makena Hoying shot 106 and Tori Sherman shot 110.

Mallory Havenar led Anna with an 88 and finished ninth individually. Ava Pettit shot 107, Madison Prenger shot 111 and Carly Rogers shot 131.

Allison Hays and Abbie Burden each shot 101 for New Bremen. Megan Ritter shot 108 and Emma Bambauer shot 131.

Mia Stallard led Riverside with a 99. Roz Estep shot 104, Maddie Sanford shot 115 and Malaina Jenkins shot 128.

• Boys golf

Botkins wins SCAL preview, sets program record

Botkins won the Shelby County Athletic League preview on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club and a set a program record for low 18-hole team score in the process.

The Trojans finished first with a 303, 17 strokes better than the previous record set in 2000.

Jack Dietz led Botkins with a 72 and finished second individually. Ross Dietz shot 76, JJ Meyer shot 77 and Jameson Meyer shot 78.

Russia had a 335 team score and edged Fort Loramie by one stroke for second place. Anna finished one stroke behind Fort Loramie with a 337 team score and finished fourth.

Ross Fiessinger led the Raiders with a 79. Xavier Phlipot shot 83, Jordan Meyer shot 85 and Braylon Cordonnier shot 88.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 73 and finished third individually. Aiden Wehrman shot 82, Ethan Larger shot 89 and Austin Pleiman shot 92.

Anna’s Bryce Cobb finished first individually with a 71. Carter Gordon shot 88 and Landon Cobb and Ethan Maurer each shot 89.

Houston finished fifth with a 340 and broke its former team low 18-hole score record set in 1982 by seven strokes.

Ethan Lukey led the Wildcats with a 75. Ethan Funk shot 82, Parker Herrick shot 86 and Gabe Stangel shot 97.

Jackson Center had a 342 team score. Carson Regula and Ryan Sailor each shot 84, Nolan Fark shot 85 and Reed Platfoot shot 89.

Fairlawn finished seventh with a 373. Matt Mullen shot 74, Seth Jones shot 92, Logan Francis shot 103 and Aaron Maddy shot 104.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 3, Sidney 2

The Cavaliers opened the season by beating the Yellow Jackets on Monday at Sidney High School.

“It was a good win over our crosstown rivals to start our season,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It is our first win over Sidney since 2013.”

Sidney’s Kara Mays beat Lehman’s Taylor Reineke 6-0, 6-1 at first singles and Sidney’s Allison Fultz beat Lehman’s Mary Lins 6-1, 6-1 at second singles. Lehman’s Lilly Williams beat Sidney’s Jenna Grieshop 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3 at third singles.

“Taylor and Mary played very well against good players,” Ungericht said. “Lily came from 3-1 down in a third set in a two-and-a half hour match to clinch the team win for us. Great win by her over a very steady, experienced player.”

In doubles, Lehman’s Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier defeated Sidney’s Alyssa Echols and Cierra Mullennix 6-0, 6-4 and Lehman’s Emma Covault and Sarah Lins defeated Sidney’s Brenna Mullennix and Desarae Miller 6-3, 7-5.

“Both doubles teams were aggressive to close out those matches,” Ungericht said.

Fort Loramie’s Morgan Pleiman hits a drive on the 18th hole during the Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_loramie-girl.jpg Fort Loramie’s Morgan Pleiman hits a drive on the 18th hole during the Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Fort Loramie’s Rhese Voisard chips on the 17th hole during the Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_loramiegirls2b.jpg Fort Loramie’s Rhese Voisard chips on the 17th hole during the Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Botkins’ boys golf wins SCAL preview, sets program record

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.