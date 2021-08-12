Wednesday roundup: Sidney boys golf 3rd at invitational

BELLEFONTAINE — Sidney’s boys golf squad came in third in Indian Lake’s Russ Hogue Invitational on Wednesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

The Yellow Jackets had a 358 team score. Kaden Abbott led the squad with a 76 and finished third individually. Kade Schmiesing shot 93, Jarred Kirk shot 94 and Carter Wooddell shot 95.

Fairlawn’s Mullen 1st at Covington Invitational

Fairlawn’s Matt Mullen finished first in the Covington Invitational on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Sidney.

The Jets finished eighth out of 16 schools with a 367 team score. Mullen led the squad with a 73 while Seth Jones and Logan Francis each shot 95 and Jayce Brautigam shot 104.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 3, Bellefontaine 2

Sidney earned a nonconference victory on Wednesday in Bellefontaine.

Kara Mays lost 2-1 (retire) at first singles while Allison Fultz won 6-4, 6-3 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop won 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Alyssa Echols and Cierra Mullennix won 6-3, 6-4 at first doubles while Breanna Mullennix and Desarae Miller lost 7-6 (7-5 set tiebreaker), 5-7, 10-8 (supertiebreaker).

TUESDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Botkins 4th at Warrior Classic at North Star Golf Club

Botkins finished fourth out of 11 Division III schools in the Warrior Classic on Tuesday at North Star Golf Club in Sunbury.

The Trojans had a 329 team score, six strokes behind first-place Gilmore Academy.

Jack Dietz shot a 77 for Botkins and finished 12th overall. Jameson Meyer shot 80, Jaydon Wendel shot 85 and Ross Dietz shot 87.

