Friday/Saturday roundup: Lehman Catholic finishes 6th at Schroeder

TIPP CITY — Lehman Catholic’s girls tennis team finished sixth at the Schroeder Invitational on Saturday.

At first singles, Taylor Reineke finished eighth, losing to Miami Valley 8-0, Piqua 8-6 and Springfield 9-7.

At second singles, Mary Lins finished eighth, losing to Celina 8-3, Piqua 9-7 and Springfield 9-7.

Lilly Williams finished fifth at third singles, losing to Kenton Ridge 8-3, beating Miami Valley 8-5 and Celina 8-4.

Macie Verdier and Annie Stiver finished third at first doubles. They beat Valley View 8-6, lost Celina 8-3 and beat Miami Valley 8-1.

Emma Covault and Sarah Lins finished fourth at second doubles. They beat Kenton Ridge 8-4, lost to Miami Valley 8-1 and lost to Valley View 8-6.

“It was a good day of matches for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “The two previous years we had finished last at this tournament with no one medaling so to finish higher than last and have our first doubles medal as seniors was very good for us.

“Second doubles played very well to finish fourth and Lilly had a couple very good wins after a tough first round match and Taylor and Mary both are coming along well at first and second singles for us.”

On Thursday, Lehman had a match suspended with Valley View.

Williams won third singles 6-1, 6-0 and Stiver and Verdier won first doubles 7-6, 6-1.

At first singles, Reinke is tied 2-2 in the third set, at second singles Mary Lins leads 4-3 in the third set and at second doubles, Sarah Lins and Covault are tied 6-6 in the first set.

Those matches will be completed on Aug. 31.

• Boys golf

Houston wins tri-match with Fairlawn, Riverside

Houston won a tri-match on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Wildcats had a 166 team score while Riverside was second with a 182 and Fairlawn was third with a 184.

Parker Herrick led the Wildcats with a 37. Ethan Lukey shot 39, Tanner Voisard shot 45 and Ethan Funk shot 48.

Jayden Burchett led Riverside with a 43. Brody Rhoads and Chase Davidson each shot 45 and Jaxon Woods shot 49.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 38. Logan Francis shot 46, Ethan Jones shot 49 and Seth Jones shot 51.

• Girls golf

Sidney 195, Indian Lake 222

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference game on Friday at Shelby Moose Golf Course.

Mady Garber led Sidney with a 46. Tatum Werntz shot 48, Lily Blosser shot 49 and Evie Schwepe shot 52.

• Girls soccer

Springboro 8, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost their season opener on Friday in Springboro.

• Boys soccer

Newton 2, Jackson Center 1

The Tigers lost their season opener on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

