Monday roundup: Botkins sets record at Waynesfield-Goshen

WAYNESFIELD — Botkins’ boys golf squad set an 18-hole team score record in the Waynesfield-Goshen Invitational on Monday at Prairie View Golf Course.

The Trojans finished first out of 11 squads with a 292 team score, 11 strokes better than the program’s previous record.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 1-under par 71 and finished first individually. Jaydon Wendel and Isaac Cisco each shot 73 and tied for second. Ross Dietz shot 75 and finished fourth.

Jackson Center finished third with a 347. Ryan Sailor led the squad with an 82, Carson Regula shot 83, Nolan Fark shot 88 and Reed Platfoot shot 94.

Fairlawn finished fifth with a 364. Matt Mullen led the squad with a 75, Seth Jones shot 93, Ethan Jones shot 97 and Logan Francis shot 99.

Minster 159, New Bremen 210

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Louis Magato led Minster with a 35. Mitchell Bornhorst shot 39, Nathan Bear shot 40 and Ray Purdy shot 45.

Tyler Paul led the Cardinals with a 51 while Ben Wells, Andrew McNaughton and Tate Roetgerman each shot 53.

• Girls golf

Greenville 192, Sidney 207

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Monday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

Evie Schwepe and Mady Garber each shot 51 for the Yellow Jackets. Tatum Werntz shot 52 and Lily Blosser shot 53.

Russia 213, Arcanum 237

The Raiders won their first dual match of the season on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Makenna Borchers led Russia with a 46. Makena Hoying shot 51 while Lily Fullenkamp and Tori Sherman each shot 58.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 4, Greenville 1

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League crossover match against Greenville on Monday in Sidney.

Allison Fultz lost 7-5, 6-4 at first singles. Jenna Grieshop won 6-1, 3-1 (retired) at second singles and Alyssa Echols won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Cierra Mullennix and Breanna Mullennix won 7-6 (7-3 set tiebreaker), 6-4 at first doubles. Greenville forfeited second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 4, Greenview 1

The Cavaliers earned a victory on Monday in Sidney.

In singles, Mary Lins lost to Hannah Little 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Lilly Williams defeated Kelsey Morden 6-2, 6-1 and Elizabeth Jock defeated Abby Gill 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier defeated Kelsey Stone and Clare Murray 6-0, 6-0 and Emma Covault and Sarah Lins defeated Alice Hook and Lauren Wiesard 6-0, 6-0.

“It was a great team win for us as we had two of our varsity players out tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Elizabeth Jocks stepped in and won her first ever varsity match to clinch the team win for us and Lilly (Williams) moved up a spot and continued her steady play.

“Mary Lins played a great match as she moved up and played first singles for the first time and both of our doubles teams dominated their matches. I was very happy that they both kept their focus.”

Jameson Meyer https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_9388-1.jpg Jameson Meyer

Sidney girls tennis beats Greenville in MVL match

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

