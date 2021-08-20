Thursday roundup: Sidney boys, girls golf beat Piqua

PIQUA — Sidney’s boys golf squad beat rival Piqua 173-181 in a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Tycen Money led the Yellow Jackets with a 40. Kaden Abbott shot 43 while Carter Wooddell and Jarred Kirk each shot 45.

“I continue to be impressed with Tycen Money,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “His golf game has matured so much since last year.”

Botkins 151, Jackson Center 176

The Trojans set a program record for best team nine-hole score in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 35. Ross Dietz and JJ Meyer each shot 37 and Jack Dietz and Isaac Cisco each shot 42.

Nolan Fark and Ryan Sailor each shot 41 for Jackson Center. Carson Regula shot 44 and Reed Platfoot shot 50.

Houston 169, Fairlawn 183

The Wildcats won an SCAL match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Ethan Lukey led Houston with a 39. Tanner Voisard shot 41, Ethan Funk shot 43 and Parker Herrick shot 46.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 40. Logan Francis shot 46, Jayce Brautigam shot 47 and Seth Jones shot 50.

Covington 177, Lehman Catholic 192

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday at Echo Hills.

Noel Petersen led the Cavaliers with a 38.

“He is emerging as one of the premier golfers in our league and high school golfers at Shelby Oaks,” Lehman coach Eric Harlamert said. “He has worked very hard in the offseason, including competing in the Lima Junior Association.”

Hezekiah Bezy shot 44 while John Gagnet shot 46 and Nick Wright shot 64.

St. Henry 172, New Bremen 196

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course in Celina.

Andrey McNaughton, Josh Bensman and Tyler Paul each shot 48 for New Bremen while Ben Wells shot 52.

• Girls golf

Sidney 192, Piqua 259

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course and set a program record for low nine-hole team score.

Tatum Werntz shot a 42 and set a program record for low nine-hole individual score. The previous record was 46, set by Evie Schwepe last season and tied multiple times by four players this season.

Mady Garber shot 43, Schwepe shot 49 and Lily Blosser shot 58.

Minster beats Delphos St. John’s

The Wildcats beat Delphos St. John’s in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club. The Blue Jays did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Minster shot a 186. Layne Voisard shot 39, Katie Heitkamp shot 44, Ashley Meyer shot 49 and Star Weigandt shot 54.

Botkins sets 9-hole team score record, beats Jackson Center

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

