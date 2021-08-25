Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie boys, girls 1st in Shelby County Preview

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie’s boys and girls cross country squads won the Shelby County Preview on Tuesday at Sidney High School.

The Redskins’ boys squad finished first with 31 points, 20 ahead of Botkins. Houston (97) finished third, Sidney (121) finished fourth, Russia (125) finished fifth, Anna (132) finished sixth and Jackson Center (151) finished seventh. Lehman Catholic and Fairlawn don’t have enough runners for team scores this season.

The races were shortened to two miles due to the heat. Anna’s Hayden Schmidt finished first overall by finishing in 10:20 while Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert was second in 10:33.

Fort Loramie had five runners place in the top 11. Colten Gasson was third in 10:38, Trey Ranly was fourth in 10:40.5 and Colin Gasson was fifth in 10:40.8. Frank Rethman was eighth in 11:13 and Korigan Ransdell was 11th in 11:29.

Botkins’ top five runners finished in the top 17. Keaton Schnippel finished sixth in 10:47, Shane Weatherhead finished seventh in 11:12, Parker Schnippel finished ninth in 11:20, Carson Brown finished 12th in 11:37 and Grant Flor finished 17th in 11:48.

Hunter Mowery led Houston by finishing 10th in 11:23. Gavin Musser led Sidney by finishing 13th in 11:39. Brayden Monnin led Russia by finishing 14th in 11:44. Jackson Center’s Xavier Esser rounded out the top 15 by finishing in 11:41.1.

Lehman’s top runner was Nick Minneci, who was 33rd in 12:38. Fairlawn’s top runner was Dominic Davis, who was 59th in 13:58.

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished first with 30 points, 24 ahead of second-place Botkins. Anna (63) was third, Russia (93) was fourth, Sidney (117) was fifth and Houston (164) was sixth. Fairlawn does not have enough runners this season to compile a team score, while neither Jackson Center nor Lehman have any runners this season.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished first in 12:35. The Trojans’ Alaina Mann was third in 13:18, Grace Gutman was 12th in 14:06, Malanie Maurer was 18th in 14:38 and Alaina Jutte was 22nd in 14:49.

Fort Loramie’s top five runners finished in the top 13. Claire Rethman was second in 12:54, Liv Borchers was fourth in 13:23, Lauren Moore was fifth in 13:26, Harley Eilerman was sixth in 13:31 and Ava Turner was 13th in 14:23.

Ella Hoehne led Russia by finishing seventh in 13:33. Paige Steinke led Anna with an eighth-place finish in 13:38. Emily Fleming led Sidney by finishing ninth in 13:53.3.

Anna’s Grace Bensman finished 10th in 13:53.6 and Bethany Althauser finished 11th in 13:55. Russia’s Mackenzie Rose finished 14th in 14:24.9. Anna’s Serenity Williamson rounded out the top 15 by finishing in 14:24.9.

Myla Cox led Fairlawn by finishing 20th in 14:45. Ava Knouff led Houston by finishing 31st in 15:37.

• Volleyball

Fairborn 3, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets (0-3) lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division match 25-22, 26-24, 15-25, 25-11 on Tuesday in Sidney.

No statistics were reported.

New Bremen 3, Russia 1

The Cardinals opened their season by beating Russia on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Melina Schrader led New Bremen with 15 kills while Olivia Heitkamp, Kaylee Freund and Ameila Dammeyer each had nine. Mia Schmitmeyer had eight kills. Freund had five blocks while Heitkamp and Schmitmeyer each had four.

Abi Powers led the squad with 14 digs while Chloe Bornhorst had nine. Schrader and Bornhorst each had 24 assists.

Russia statistics were not reported.

Fort Loramie 3, Minster 0

The Redskins beat the rival Wildcats 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Summer Hoying led Fort Loramie (2-2) with 12 kills while Jada Drees made 10 and Ava Sholtis made eight. Katrina Berning had four aces and Colleen Brandewie had 31 assists. Riley Heitkamp had 11 digs while Sholtis and Brooke Holthaus each had seven.

Megan Fortman led Minster (0-2) with seven kills while Lilly Barhorst had six. Barhorst led the team with 12 digs.

Jackson Center 3, Marion Local 1

The Tigers won a nonconference match 10-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Sarah Clark set a program record by making 10 aces. She also had five kills.

Shia Akers had 10 kills, McKinley Reichert had seven kills and Elena Platfoot had five kills. Ava Winner had 21 digs and Morgan Kipker had 17 assists.

Fairlawn 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Jets won their season opener 25-6, 25-21, 25-10 on their home court on Tuesday.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn with 12 kills while Ellie Henman had eight. Lonna Heath made six aces and Taylor Lessing had 29 assists.

New Knoxville 3, Houston 0

The Wildcats lost 25-13, 25-15, 25-6 in a nonconference match on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

Grace Slade had three blocks for the Wildcats (2-1).

Lima Temple Christian 3, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost 20-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-17 in their season opener on Tuesday in Lima.

Urbana 3, Riverside 1

The Pirates lost a nonconference match 23-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19 on Tuesday in De Graff.

Sasha Stotler led Riverside (0-2) with 13 kills, five aces and five blocks. Jenna Woods had 10 kills and four blocks and Alaina Snow had 24 assists.

• Boys soccer

Fairborn 10, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Tuesday in Fairborn.

Jack Davidson had 20 saves as goalkeeper while Jaehlo Bonnette, Landon Davis, Michael Koester and Gilbert Pelealu each had one.

Sidney (1-1) had seven shots on goal but came up empty.

“Tough night tonight after the great come back yesterday (against Bellefontaine), but we will regroup and bounce back,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We did not play our best tonight, but we did get a lot of young players in for some game experience.”

• Girls soccer

Graham 4, Botkins 1

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Botkins.

Boston Paul scored one unassisted goal for Botkins (0-1-1).

• Boys golf

Botkins 153, Anna 163

The Trojans won a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 36 while Jack Dietz, Ross Dietz and JJ Meyer each shot 39.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 35. Carter Gordon shot 39, Landon Cobb shot 42 and Ethan Mauer shot 47.

Jackson Center 168, Fort Loramie 177

The Tigers earned an SCAL victory on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

Ryan Sailor led the Tigers with a 38 while Nolan Fark shot 39, Carson Regula shot 42 and Blake Noble shot 49.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie by shooting 38. Aiden Wehrman shot 44, Ethan Larger shot 47 and Noah Monnier shot 48.

Russia 157, Houston 172

The Raiders won an SCAL match on Tuesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Ross Fiessinger led Russia with a 37. Xavier Phlipot shot 39, Braylon Cordonnier shot 40 and Jude Counts shot 41.

Riverside 171, Troy Christian 203

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Tuesday at Miami Shores Golf Club in Troy.

Drew Jones led Riverside with a 39. Jayden Burchett shot 41, Brody Rhoads shot 45 and Jaxon Woods and Chase Davidson each shot 46.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 4, Fairborn 1

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Kara Mays won 6-2, 6-1 at first singles. Allison Fultz won 6-0, 6-2 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

Alyssa Echols and Desarae Miller lost 6-1, 6-2 at first doubles. Breanna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix won 6-3, 6-4 at second doubles.

SATURDAY LATE RESULTS

• Volleyball

Urbana 3, Lehman Catholic 0

The Hillclimbers beat the Cavaliers 25-17, 25-14, 25-11 in a season opener on Saturday in Sidney.

Taylor Geise led Lehman with nine kills while Caroline Wesner had five blocks. Marissa Corner had five kills and four blocks. Geise had 13 digs while Kailee Rank and Wesner each had five. Wesner had 12 assists and Megan Carlisle had 10.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Arnold finished first in 12:35. The race was shortened to two miles due to hot temperatures. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7558_A-1.jpg Botkins’ Brittany Arnold runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Arnold finished first in 12:35. The race was shortened to two miles due to hot temperatures. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Rethman finished second. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7566_A-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Rethman finished second. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Ella Hoehne runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Hoehne finished seven. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7578_A-1.jpg Russia’s Ella Hoehne runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Hoehne finished seven. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Emily Fleming runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Fleming finished ninth in 13:53.3. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7587_A-1.jpg Sidney’s Emily Fleming runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Fleming finished ninth in 13:53.3. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Paige Steinke runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Steinke finished eighth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7590_A-1.jpg Anna’s Paige Steinke runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Steinke finished eighth. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Myla Cox runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Cox finished 20th. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7615_A-1.jpg Fairlawn’s Myla Cox runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Cox finished 20th. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Ava Knouff runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Knouff finished 31st. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7652_A-1.jpg Houston’s Ava Knouff runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s girls race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Knouff finished 31st. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Hayden Schmidt runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Schmidt finished first in 10:20. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7834_A-1.jpg Anna’s Hayden Schmidt runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Schmidt finished first in 10:20. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Reichert finished second in 10:33. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7844_A-1.jpg Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Reichert finished second in 10:33. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Schnippel finished sixth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7853_A-1.jpg Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Schnippel finished sixth. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Hunter Mowery runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Mowery finished 11th. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7862_A-1.jpg Houston’s Hunter Mowery runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Mowery finished 11th. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Gavin Musser runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Musser finished 13th. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7871_A-1.jpg Sidney’s Gavin Musser runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Musser finished 13th. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Brayden Monnin runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Monnin finished 14th. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7879_A-1.jpg Russia’s Brayden Monnin runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Monnin finished 14th. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Nick Minneci runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Minneci finished 33rd. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7902_A-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Nick Minneci runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Minneci finished 33rd. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Dominic Davis runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Davis finished 59th. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7942_A-1.jpg Fairlawn’s Dominic Davis runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Davis finished 59th. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Gasson finished third. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_AIS_7839_A-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson runs during the Shelby County Preview cross country meet’s boys race on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Gasson finished third. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Fairlawn volleyball squads win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.