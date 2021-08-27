Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Sidney volleyball beats Piqua for 1st win

SIDNEY — Sidney’s volleyball team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday by beating archrival Piqua 3-2 in a Miami Valley League crossover match.

The Indians won the first set 25-18, but Sidney won the next two 25-23 and 25-22. The Yellow Jackets struggled in the fourth game and lost 25-10 but bounced back and won the fifth game 15-13.

Madelyn Bockrath led Sidney with seven kills and three aces and had 15 assists. Anna Brady had six kills and three aces, Shelbie Miller had five kills and Aliyah Taborn and Kyla Rush each had four kills.

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 1

The Redskins beat the Raiders 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-9 in both squads’ Shelby County Athletic League openers on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (3-2, 1-0 SCAL) with 16 kills while Summer Hoying and Skyler Albers each had seven. Sholtis had eight aces. Colleen Brandewie had 38 assists, Riley Heitkamp had 10 digs and Sholtis had nine.

No statistics were reported for Russia (1-2, 0-1).

Fairlawn 3, Houston 0

The Jets won an SCAL match 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Jessie Abke and Ellie Henman each had nine kills for Fairlawn (2-0, 1-0) while Addison Swearingen and Lonna Heath each had eight. Henman had five blocks. Taylor Lessing had 34 assists and 13 digs. Abke had 15 digs and Swearingen each had 12 digs.

Grace Slade had five blocks for the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) while Megan Maier had 17 digs.

Jackson Center 3, Botkins 0

The Tigers won an SCAL match 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 on Thursday. Jackson Center improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in SCAL play while Botkins dropped to 0-2 and 0-1, respectively.

No statistics were reported.

Versailles 3, Anna 0

The Tigers beat the Rockets in a nonconference match on Thursday in Versailles.

Kirsten Bomholt led Versailles (2-2) with 17 kills while Jenna Marshal had seven. Tessa Stammen and Hailey Porter each had four aces. Marshal had a team-high 18 digs while Brynn Briscoe had 15, Hailey Porter had 14 and Bomholt had 10. Biscoe had 31 assists.

Liz Staudter led Anna (0-1) with seven kills while Cynthia Davidson and Kaitlyn Harris each had six. Brenna Cobb had 19 assists, Madison Jeffries had 27 digs and Staudter and Cobb each had 11 digs. Molly Rioch had seven block assists.

Riverside 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Pirates won a nonconference match on Thursday in DeGraff.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (1-2) with 12 kills while Sasha Stotler had seven. Woods had four blocks and Stotler had four blocks and five aces. Alaina Snow had 24 assists and Jade Copas had eight digs.

Minster 3, Troy Christian 0

The Wildcats won a nonconference match on Thursday in Troy.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (1-2) with 13 kills while Megan Fortman had 11 and Alysaa Niemeyer had nine. Jayden Clune had four aces and three blocks and Barhorst had five blocks. Lyndi Hemmelgarn had 12 digs and Grieshop and Clune each had eight. Clune had 37 assists.

• Girls soccer

Botkins 2, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Trojans picked up their first win of the season on Thursday in Botkins.

Camdyn Paul scored one goal on an assist from DeeDee Pitts, while Pitts scored one unassisted goal. Both goals came in the first half.

Emma Pax led Botkins with 11 saves.

• Boys golf

Fort Loramie 165, Anna 172

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club. The match was interrupted by a storm, but the squads were able to complete it.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 34. Ethan Larger shot 41, Aiden Wehrman shot 44 and Austin Pleiman shot 46.

Bryce Cobb led the Rockets with a 34. Carter Gordon shot 41, Landon Cobb shot 47 and Seth Hegemier shot 49.

Minster 159, New Knoxville 217

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Arrowhead. Louis Magoto led the team with a 37.

Coldwater 165, New Bremen 199

The Cardinals lost a MAC match on Thursday at Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

Drew McNaughton led New Bremen with a 47. Tate Roetgerman shot 49, Blake Terpstra shot 51 and Tyler Paul shot 52.

• Girls golf

Sidney 195, Xenia 239

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Mady Garber broke the program’s low nine-hole score record by shooting a 41. Lily Blosser shot 48, Evie Schwepe shot 52 and Mallory Hoskins shot 54.

Miami East 213, Riverside 227

The Pirates lost a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris.

Roz Estep led Riverside by shooting a 50. Mia Stallard and Maddie Sanford shot 55 and Malaina Jenkins shot 67.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Girls soccer

Sidney 3, Fairborn 2

The Yellow Jackets picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday in Sidney.

No statistics were reported.

Sidney sophomore outside hitter Kyla Rush spikes against Piqua’s Jordan Adkins during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets won 3-2 to earn their first win of the season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_SDN082821SidVolley.jpg Sidney sophomore outside hitter Kyla Rush spikes against Piqua’s Jordan Adkins during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets won 3-2 to earn their first win of the season. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior setter Avery Griffis defends during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_DSC_2863.jpg Sidney senior setter Avery Griffis defends during a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie beats Russia, Anna loses at Versailles

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.