Football roundup: New Bremen crushes Lehman Catholic, Versailles crushes Fort Loramie

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen scored early and often and crushed Lehman Catholic 58-0 in a nonconference game on Friday at Cardinal Stadium.

After a Lehman fumble deep in its own territory, Colin Muether scored on a 4-yard run with 11:45 left in the first quarter to get the Cardinals stared.

David Homan threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Nick Alig and scored on an 80-yard TD run before the end of the quarter, and Aaron Thieman returned an interception for a touchdown.

A punt attempt by Lehman to open the second went awry and resulted in New Bremen’s lead being pushed to 30-0 with 11:56 left. Homan scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards before the end of the quarter and Muether scored on a 5-yard run with 1:41 left to increase the gap to 51-0.

Cale Tangeman returned an interception in the fourth quarter for the game’s final TD.

Homan ran for 122 yards and 3 TDs on six carries while Muether ran for 53 yards and 2 TDs on seven carries. Homan completed 5-of-12 passes for 72 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Alig led the team with two receptions for 37 yards and one TD.

Jonathan Heitkamp led New Bremen with 4.5 tackles. Aside from Tangeman and Thieman, Alig and Evan Eyink each intercepted one pass.

New Bremen had 312 yards of total offense while Lehman had 231. The Cavaliers committed five turnovers.

Donovan O’Leary completed 12-of-36 pass attempts for 106 yards with four interceptions and ran for 45 yards on seven carries. Dylan Karns ran for 82 yards on 14 carries. Michael McFarland caught three passes for 45 yards.

John Edwards led Lehman with nine tackles.

New Bremen (2-0) is scheduled to host Delphos St. John’s this Friday to open Midwest Athletic Conference play.

The Cavaliers (0-2) are scheduled to host Waynesfield-Goshen on Friday in a nonconference game. The game will be played at the field at Lehman Catholic High School.

Versailles 48, Fort Loramie 7

The Tigers took a big early lead and ran away in the second half to win a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Landon Henry scored on a 6-yard touchdown run and Jack Osborne added a 49-yard TD run with 2:59 left in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. Titus Gehret scored on a 5-yard run in the last minute of the second quarter to push the lead to 21-0 at halftime.

Fort Loramie quickly drove down to start the second half before lightning delayed the game for about 90 minutes. The Redskins scored on a 5-yard run by Caleb Maurer right after play resumed with 10:29 left to cut the gap to 14 points.

Versailles didn’t let it get any closer. Eli McEldowney hauled in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Carson Bey with 8:39 left, then Jack Osborne scored on a 70-yard run with 5:01 left and scored on a 50-yard run with 3:20 left to push the lead to 41-7.

Connor Stonebraker scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:34 left in the fourth to finish the game’s scoring.

Statistics will be added to this article later this weekend, if reported.

The Tigers (2-0) are scheduled to open MAC play by traveling to Marion Local this Friday while Fort Loramie (1-1) is scheduled to host former Cross County Conference rival Covington.

Brookville 28, Anna 22

The Rockets scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, but their rally try fell short in a nonconference game on Friday in Brookville.

After a scoreless first quarter, Grady Lamb scored on a 9-yard TD run and Sam Fullenkamp scored on a 10-yard TD reception from Keegan Mehr to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead.

Zach Ambos scored on a 6-yard TD reception from Carter Seigle to narrow the gap to 14-7 before halftime, but Mehr scored on a 1-yard run in the third to push the lead to 21-7.

Mehr then opened the fourth quarter with a 34-yard TD run to give Brookville a 28-7 lead. Seigle threw a 15-yard TD pass to Colin Elliott and threw a 36-yard TD pass to Justin Richards. He threw a two-point conversion pass to Mason Carey on the second TD to close the gap to six points, but the Rockets couldn’t pull closer.

Anna had 366 yards of offense while Brookville had 359. Each team had one turnover.

Seigle completed 21-of-34 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Brandon Axe caught five passes for 115 yards while Ambos caught eight passes for 91 yards and Elliott caught four passes for 41 yards. Kohlten Carey led Anna with 20 rushing yards on seven carries.

Axe and Ambos each had six tackles. Hunter Schmidt recovered one fumble.

The game was delayed twice in the first half due to thunderstorms.

The Rockets (1-1) are scheduled to open MAC play by traveling to Parkway this Friday.

Minster at Columbus Crusaders

The Wildcats are scheduled to play the Columbus Crusaders, a private club team, on Saturday at Otterbein University.

Riverside 28, Springfield Northeastern 12, 2Q postponed

Riverside’s nonconference game against the Jets on Friday in DeGraff was postponed late in the second quarter due to thunderstorms. The game will be resumed starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

