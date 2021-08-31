Friday/Saturday roundup: Lehman Catholic girls soccer beats Newton 7-0

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s girls soccer team beat Newton 7-0 in a nonconference game on Saturday to improve to 2-0 overall.

Eva Dexter scored five goals for the Cavaliers while Ella Black and Colleen O’Leary each scored one. Black had two assists while Dexter and O’Leary each had one.

Dublin Coffman 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Dublin to drop to 2-3 overall. Junior goalkeeper Regan Clark had 18 saves.

Lima Central Catholic 1, Anna 0

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Lima to drop to 1-1.

Botkins 2, Indian Lake 0

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Saturday in Botkins to improve to 2-1-1.

Grace Wiseman scored the Trojans’ first goal on an assist from Carmen Heuker in the first half. Heuker scored a goal in the second half on a header after a corner kick by Camdyn Paul.

Senior goalkeeper Emma Pax had 20 saves.

• Boys soccer

Lehman Catholic 1, Jackson Center 1

The Cavaliers and Tigers played to a tie on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Marti Portabella scored Lehman’s goal on an assist from Samuel LaForme. Goalkeeper Ryan Armstrong had six saves.

Jonas Martin scored Jackson Center’s goal.

Botkins 3, Elida 0

The Trojans improved to 2-1-0 with a nonconference win on Saturday in Elida.

No statistics were reported.

• Boys golf

Russia 2nd, Fort Loramie 3rd at Miami East Invitational

Russia finished second and Fort Loramie finished third out of eight squads in the Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris.

Russia was second with a 338, two strokes behind first-place Newton. Jordan Meyer led the Raiders with an 80 while Jude Counts shot 84, Felix Francis shot 86 and Ross Fiessinger shot 88.

The Redskins had a 352 team score. Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 79 while Aiden Wehrman shot 84, Beau Schafer shot 92 and Austin Pleiman shot 97.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie 1st, Russia 4th, Anna 8th in Miami East Invitational

Fort Loramie finished first while Russia finished fourth and Anna finished eighth in the Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris.

The Redskins finished first with a 354 team score. Eva Bolin led the squad with an 81 and finished second individually while Aubrey Turner shot 88 and finished fifth. Rhese Voisard shot 90 and Morgan Pleiman shot 95.

Mallory Havenar led Anna with a 92.

• Volleyball

Minster 3, Sidney 0

The Wildcats beat the Yellow Jackets 25-17, 25-21, 25-13 on Saturday in Sidney.

Lily Barhorst led Minster (2-2) with 10 kills while Alyssa Niemeyer and Megan Fortman each had six. Jayden Clune had six aces, six assists and 12 digs. Niemeyer had 10 digs and Barhorst had eight.

Anna Brady led Sidney (1-3) with five kills. Avery Griffis and Madelyn Bockrath each had six assists.

Fairlawn 3, Riverside 2

The Jets beat the Pirates 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 30-32, 15-8 on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (3-0) with 19 kills while Jessie Abke had 15 kills and 13 digs. Addison Swearingen had 20 digs and three aces. Taylor Lessing had 46 assists and 12 digs.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (1-3) with 26 kills and had three blocks and 16 digs. Sasha Stotler had 15 kills, five blocks and 13 digs. Alaina Snow had 39 assists, five aces and 15 digs. Jade Copas had 22 digs and Mazzy Johnson had five blocks.

Troy Christian 3, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost 25-16, 25-23, 25-16 on Saturday in Troy to drop to 0-3 overall.

New Bremen 3, Columbus Grove 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference match 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 on Saturday in Columbus Grove.

Amelia Dammeyer led New Bremen (2-0) with 10 kills while Ellie Tangeman and Mia Schmitmeyer each had nine. Melina Schrader had nine kills and 19 assists while Chloe Bornhorst had 21 assists and four aces. Abi Powers had 13 digs.

• Cross country

Minster 1st, Botkins 2nd in boys, girls at Milton-Union Bob Schul Invitational

Minster’s boys squad finished first out of 25 teams in the small-school race in the Bob Schul Invitational on Saturday in West Milton.

The Wildcats had 64 points, 10 ahead of second-place Botkins. Houston was sixth, Russia was seventh, Versailles was 10th and Lehman Catholic was 20th.

All of Minster’s runners finished in the top 20. Alex Albers finished second individually in 17:11 while Joseph Slonkosky was 12th in 17:47 and Jack Grieshop was 14th in 17:50.7. Ryan Halpin was 16th in 18:06 and Jim Trzaska was 20th in 18:21.

Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel was third in 17:12 while Shane Weaterhead was ninth in 17:40. Parker Schnippel was 11th in 17:46.

Hunter Mowery led Houston by finishing eighth in 17:40. Brayden Monnin led Russia by finishing 18th in 18:18. Cameron Magoto led Versailles by finishing 41st in 18:50. Breenan Potts led Lehman by finishing 74th in 19:29.

Minster’s girls squad finished first out 14 teams in the small-school race.

The Wildcats had 30 points, 38 ahead of second-place Botkins. Versailles was third, Russia was sixth and Houston was 11th.

Minster’s top five runners finished in the top 11, and its sixth and seventh runners finished 13th and 18th, respectively. Taylor Roth led Minster by finishing second in 19:30, Maggie Hemmelgarn was fourth in 19:45, Chaney Cedarleaf was fifth in 19:59, Cameo Cedarleaf was ninth in 20:53, Ava Stammen was 12th in 21:07 and Rachel Niekamp was 18th in 21:48.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished first in 19:26 while Alaina Mann was third in 19:38. Meredith Barga led Versailles by finishing seventh in 20:38 while Holly Lagenkamp was 15th in 21:26 and Keira Rahm was 19th in 22:01. Ella Hoehne led Russia by finishing 17th in 21:45 and Ava Knouff led Houston by finishing 51st in 23:44.

Anna girls 2nd, boys 7th at Blue Jay Invitational

Anna’s girls finished second while its boys finished seventh in Delphos St. John’s Blue Jay Invitational on Saturday.

The Rockets’ girls squad was second out of eight squads with a 75 team score, 27 points behind first-place Findlay Liberty-Benton. Paige Steinke led Anna by finishing seventh in 21:32.

The Rockets’ boys squad was seventh out of 13 schools. Noah Deeren led Anna by finishing 25th in 19:20.

Fort Loramie boys, girls 1st in Celina Rotary Invitational

Fort Loramie’s boys and girls squads finished first in the Division III races in the Celina Rotary Invitational on Saturday at Wright State University’s Lake Campus.

The Redskins’ boys team was first with 22 points, 66 ahead of second-place Marion Local. Colten Gasson finished second in 16:52.6, Colin Gasson finished third in 16:52.7, Trey Ranly finished fourth in 17:18, Frank Rethman finished fifth in 17:24 and Korigan Ransdell finished eighth in 17:58.

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert finished first individually in 16:47. The Tigers finished eighth overall.

Fort Loramie’s girls team finished first with 27 points, 63 ahead of second-place St. Henry. Claire Rethman finished second in 20:11, Olivia Borchers finished third in 20:45, Lauren Moore finished fourth in 20:57, Harley Eilerman finished sixth in 21:26 and Collen Borchers finished 12th in 21:54.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Botkins 160, New Knoxville 216

The Trojans won a nonconference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Isaac Cisco and Jaydon Wendel each shot 39 for Botkins while Jack Dietz, JJ Meyer and Ross Dietz each shot 41.

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

• Boys soccer

Milton-Union 6, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost their first-ever Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in Sidney.

Marti Portabella scored both of Lehman’s goals. Jude Schmiesing and Carlos Lazcano each had one assist. Goalkeeper Ryan Armstrong had four saves.

Minster, Fairlawn, New Bremen volleyball earn nonconference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

