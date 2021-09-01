Tuesday roundup: Sidney boys soccer beats Piqua 5-3

PIQUA — Sidney’s boys soccer team got in a big hole early but rallied to beat archrival Piqua 5-3 in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium.

Michael Koester and Connor Simpson each scored two goals for Sidney (2-1-1, 1-1 MVL) while Carson Taylor scored one. Graham Van Tilburgh had three assists and Simpson had one.

Jack Davidson had nine saves at goalkeeper and Ben Savage had two.

“Tonight’s game was very exciting and rainy but the boys played well again tonight,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “Again, we got down a couple of goals during the game, but again we just stuck together and pulled off the result. We were very proud of our team for battling back when everything looked bad.”

Lehman Catholic 8, Lima Temple Christian 3

Temple Christian took an early 2-0 lead in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Lima, but the Cavaliers rallied and ran away late to earn their first win of the season.

Marti Portabella scored three goals and had two assists for the Cavaliers (1-2-1). Josh George scored one goal and had three assists, Jude Schmiesing scored one goal and had one assist and Nick Minneci, Sam Gilardi and Collin Potts each scored one goal. Goalkeeper Ryan Armstrong had six saves.

Botkins 0, Celina 0

The Trojans (2-0-2) played to a scoreless tie with Celina on Tuesday in Botkins.

• Girls soccer

Coldwater 2, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Tuesday in Coldwater to drop to 1-3-1 overall and 1-1 in league play.

• Volleyball

Vandalia-Butler 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 on Tuesday in Vandalia.

Kyla Rush led Sidney (2-4, 2-2 MVL Valley) with five kills while Anna Brady, Madelyn Bockrath and Shelbie Miller each had four. Syndi Boshears had 10 digs and Avery Griffis had nine assists.

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League match 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Ava Sholits led Fort Loramie (4-2, 2-0 SCAL) with 11 kills while Summer Hoying had seven. Colleen Brandewie had 23 assists and Brooke Holthaus had eight digs.

“Very proud of our effort tonight,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said. “It was a total team win. My staff is doing a great job preparing the girls and no matter who enters the game, they bring energy and make plays.”

Shia Akers led the Tigers (3-1, 1-1) with six kills. Morgan Kipker had eight assists and Ava Winner had eight digs.

Russia 3, Houston 0

The Raiders broke a three-match losing streak with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-11 victory in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Russia.

Cece Borchers led Russia (2-3, 1-1) with 12 kills while Bailey Pohlman had 10 kills and two blocks. Roni Poling had five kills and two blocks. Kelby Doseck had 31 assists, Simone Puthoff had 19 digs and two aces and Jilian Chapman had 11 digs.

No statistics were reported for Houston (3-3, 0-2).

Anna 3, Botkins 1

The Rockets won an SCAL match 25-20, 25-11, 20-25, 25-13 on Tuesday in Anna.

Kaitlyn Harris led Anna (1-2, 1-0) with 11 kills while Liz Staudter and Cynthia Davidson each had 10. Brenna Cobb had 33 assists. Madison Jeffries had 21 digs, Staudter had 20 and Cobb had 14.

No statistics were reported for Botkins (0-5, 0-2).

Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 1

The Cavaliers picked up their first win of the season by beating the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-10 in a Three Rivers Conference match on Tuesday in Sidney. It was the program’s first-ever TRC match.

Taylor Geise led Lehman (1-3, 1-0 TRC) with 16 kills while Kailee Rank had 14 kills and Kate Stewart had 10 kills and 10 total blocks. Megan Carlisle had 26 assists and Caroline Wesner had 25. Stewart had four aces and Rank and Wesner each had three. Geise had 10 digs and Layla Platfoot had 10.

Riverside 3, Bethel 1

The Pirates earned a win in their first-ever TRC match by beating the Bees 25-20, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13 on Tuesday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods had 15 kills and five blocks for the Pirates (2-3, 1-0) while Sasha Stotler had 11 kills and four blocks. Jade Copas and Alaina Snow each had three aces. Snow had 27 assists. Woods and Snow each had 14 digs while Copas had 12.

New Bremen 3, Wapakoneta 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference match 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 on Tuesday in Wapakoneta.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (3-0) with 10 kills while Amelia Dammeyer had eight, Melina Schrader had seven and Ellie Tangeman had six. Abi Powers had seven aces and Chloe Bornhorst had 22 assists.

• Cross country

Sidney splits dual match with Piqua

Sidney’s girls squad beat Piqua while the boys squad lost in a dual meet on Tuesday in Sidney.

Emily Fleming led the Yellow Jackets’ girls squad in a one-mile race in 5:59 while Kara Kellner was second in 6:25.

Gavin Musser led Sidney’s boys squad by finishing in 4:58. Andrew Bonifas was second in 5:08 and Garret Guinther was third in 5:10.

• Boys golf

Botkins 158, Fort Loramie 163

The Trojans won a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins by shooting a one-over par 37. Jack Dietz shot 40, Ross Dietz shot 41 and Jaydon Wendel shot 42.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 38. Aiden Wehrman and Ethan Larger each shot 41 and Beau Schafer shot 43.

Jackson Center 169, Fairlawn 188

The Tigers won an SCAL match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

Carson Regula and Nolan Fark each shot 41 for Jackson Center while Lucas Hartle shot 43 and Ryan Sailor shot 44.

Matt Mullen and Seth Jones each shot 43 for Fairlawn. Logan Francis shot 50 and Ethan Jones shot 52.

Anna 161, Houston 172

The Rockets won an SCAL match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 36. Carter Gordon shot 37 and Seth Hegemier and Carson Reaman each shot 44.

Ethan Lukey led Houston with a 37. Parker Herrick shot 44, Tanner Voisard shot 45 and Ethan Funk shot 47.

• Girls golf

Riverside 214, Covington 255

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Tuesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

Roz Estep and Mia Stallard each shot 48 for the Pirates. Malaina Jenkins shot 56 and Maddie Sanford shot 62.

Sidney’s Michael Koester looks to get around Piqua’s Costas Elliott, left, and Kyle Pierre during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. Koester scored two goals. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4759-1.jpg Sidney’s Michael Koester looks to get around Piqua’s Costas Elliott, left, and Kyle Pierre during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. Koester scored two goals. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Nick Fenton looks to get around Piqua’s Kyle Pierre during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4723-1.jpg Sidney’s Nick Fenton looks to get around Piqua’s Kyle Pierre during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Connor Simpson makes a flying kick in front of Piqua’s Landon Lawson during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4738-1.jpg Sidney’s Connor Simpson makes a flying kick in front of Piqua’s Landon Lawson during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Graham VanTilburgh takes a shot on the goal followed by Piqua’s Nick Phillips during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. . https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4783-1.jpg Sidney’s Graham VanTilburgh takes a shot on the goal followed by Piqua’s Nick Phillips during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. . Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Connor Simpson shoots on a penalty kick as Piqua goalie Josh Heath tries to block during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. Simpson scored two goals in the Yellow Jackets’ 5-3 win. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_4897-1.jpg Sidney’s Connor Simpson shoots on a penalty kick as Piqua goalie Josh Heath tries to block during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua. Simpson scored two goals in the Yellow Jackets’ 5-3 win. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

