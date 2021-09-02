Wednesday roundup: Sidney volleyball falls 3-2 to Xenia

SIDNEY — Sidney’s volleyball squad built an early advantage but lost the last two matches and fell 3-2 to Xenia in a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Wednesday.

Sidney won the first two sets 25-13 and 25-23 but lost the last three 25-15, 25-20, 15-5. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 2-6 overall with the loss and 2-3 in conference play.

Madelyn Bockrath led Sidney with nine kills while Aliyah Taborn had eight. Shelbie Miller had four kills and three solo blocks. Kyla Rush had six aces and Anna Brady had four kills and two aces.

Avery Griffis and Bockrath each had 12 assists. Kyla Rush had 10 digs while Syndi Boshears had eight.

“A lot of great hustle and effort plays this evening,” Sidney coach Megan Verhoff said.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 5, Piqua 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League crossover victory over archrival Piqua on Wednesday in Sidney.

Lexee Brewer and Larkyn Vordemark each scored two goals for Sidney (3-3, 2-0 MVL) while Kimora Johnson scored one goal off a corner kick. Brewer, Olivia Barga, Paige Frew and Jaycee Roach each had one assist.

Reagan Clark earned her first shutout at goalkeeper and recorded one save.

• Girls golf

Sidney 186, Troy 209

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League crossover victory on Wednesday at Miami Shores Golf Club in Troy. The victory improves the squad to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in MVL play.

Lily Blosser led Sidney by shooting a career-best 45. Evie Schwepe shot 46, Mady Garber shot 47 and Tatum Werntz shot 48.

Fort Loramie 169, Russia 211

The two squads finished a match on Wednesday that was postponed on Monday due to rainy weather.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie by shooting 37. Reese Voisard shot 42 while Aubrey Turner and Morgan Pleiman each shot 45.

Makena Borchers led Russia with a 41. Eliza Gariety shot 55, Makenna Hoying shot 57 and Grace Monnin shot 58.

• Girls tennis

Northmont 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Wednesday in Clayton.

Kara Mays won 6-2, 6-3 at first singles. Allison Fultz lost 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-3, 6-1 at third singles.

Alyssa Echols and Desarae Miller lost 6-2, 6-0 at first doubles. Breanna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix lost 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

Sidney sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Taborn sends the ball over as Xenia’s Paige Shouse tries to block during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Wednesday in Sidney. Taborn made eight kills. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5058.jpg Sidney sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Taborn sends the ball over as Xenia’s Paige Shouse tries to block during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Wednesday in Sidney. Taborn made eight kills. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lainey Luginbill bumps the ball against Xenia at Sidney on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5111.jpg Sidney’s Lainey Luginbill bumps the ball against Xenia at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kyla Rush puts the ball up against Xenia at Sidney on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5186.jpg Sidney’s Kyla Rush puts the ball up against Xenia at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Shelbie Miller prepares to spike during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Wednesday in Sidney. Miller had four kills and three solo blocks. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5268.jpg Sidney’s Shelbie Miller prepares to spike during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Wednesday in Sidney. Miller had four kills and three solo blocks. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Avery Griffis gets under the ball as Xenia’s Jada McAvene guards the net at Sidney on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5284.jpg Sidney’s Avery Griffis gets under the ball as Xenia’s Jada McAvene guards the net at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kearstyn Maxon-Honaker gets under the ball as Xenia’s Kendall Sherman defends the net at Sidney on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5224.jpg Sidney’s Kearstyn Maxon-Honaker gets under the ball as Xenia’s Kendall Sherman defends the net at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney girls golf beats Troy, Fort Loramie beats Russia

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

