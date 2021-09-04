Football roundup: Fort Loramie beats Covington 42-25

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie scored the first five touchdowns on its way to earning a 42-25 victory over former Cross County Conference foe Covington on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Damon Mescher scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter and Caleb Maurer threw an 8-yard TD pass to Logan Eilerman to give the Redskins (2-1) a 14-0 lead.

Maurer threw a 68-yard TD pass to Mescher and a 12-yard TD pass to Gabe Meyer, and Jacob Sherman scored on a 1-yard TD run.

Izaiah Sherman returned a kickoff 91 yards for Covington to open the third quarter, but Maurer scored on a 5-yard run to push the gap back to 35 points at 42-7.

The Buccaneers scored three TDs in the fourth quarter, including an 85-yard interception return by Landon LaPoint, who moved from Sidney to Covington before last season.

The Redskins had 395 total yards of offense while Covington had 64.

Maurer completed 13-of-21 pass attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Eilerman caught seven passes for 80 yards and one TD and Meyer caught four passes for 70 yards and one TD. Sherman gained 84 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored one TD while Will Holland gained 68 rushing yards on seven carries.

Meyer led Fort Loramie with four tackles, including one sack. Owen Pleiman intercepted one pass.

Fort Loramie is scheduled to travel to Newark Catholic (3-0) this Saturday.

Anna 48, Parkway 17

The Rockets scored four late touchdowns to pull away in their Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Friday in Rockford.

The Panthers’ Eddie Nichols returned the game’s opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, but Anna (2-1) struck back quick when Justin Richards ran 73 yards for a TD with 11:27 left in the first quarter to tie it 7-7.

Carter Seigle scored on a 45-yard TD run with 8:22 left to give Anna a 13-7 lead after a missed extra point.

Neither squad scored again until Richards ran in from 6 yards out with 2:08 left in the second quarter to boost the lead to 20-7. Parkway’s Eddie Nichols scored on a 2-yard TD run with 32 seconds left to cut the gap to six points at halftime.

Parkway’s Zach Hawk made a 23-yard field goal with 8:10 left in the third quarter to close the gap to 20-17, but Anna pulled away late.

Richards scored on a 3-yard TD run with 16 seconds left in the third to increase the lead to 27-17, then Hunter Schmidt scored on a 50-yard TD run with 7:42 left in the fourth to push the lead to 34-17.

Brandon Axe returned an interception for a touchdown with 7:20 left, then Richards scored on a 1-yard run with 2:27 left to increase the final gap to 31 points.

Anna had 368 yards of offense while Parkway had 106. Each squad committed one turnover.

Richards ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries while Schmidt ran for 128 yards and one TD on 15 carries. Seigle ran for 60 yards and one TD on five carries and completed 8-of-22 passes for 65 yards with one interception.

Nolan Fox led the Rockets with six tackles while Axe and Grant Albers each had five.

Anna is scheduled to host Fort Recovery (2-1) this Friday.

Waynesfield-Goshen 29, Lehman Catholic 22

The Tigers scored a late TD to beat the Cavaliers in a nonconference game on Friday at Lehman Catholic High School’s Stadium.

If reported, more information will be added to this article this weekend.

Lehman (0-3) will play its first-ever Three Rivers Conference game this Saturday when it hosts Milton-Union (2-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John’s 14

The Cardinals scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away to a MAC win on Friday in New Bremen.

David Homan scored on a 68-yard TD run with 7:12 left in the third quarter to give New Bremen (3-0, 1-0 MAC) a 28-14 lead.

Homan threw an 11-yard TD pass to Ben Sailer with 11 seconds left to push the gap to 21 points, then Branxton Krauss recovered a fumble and returned it 13 yards for a TD with 4:04 left in the fourth to seal the win.

Homan scored on a 9-yard TD run late in the first quarter to give New Bremen a 7-0 lead, but the Blue Jays scored on a short TD pass with 11:09 left in the second to tie it, then scored on a short run with 3:00 left to take a 14-7 lead.

Homan threw a 21-yard TD pass to Nick Alig with 2:36 left to tie it 14-14, then threw a 26-yard TD pass to Alig with 41 seconds left to give the Cardinals a 21-14 halftime lead.

New Bremen had 391 yards of offense while the Blue Jays had 209.

Homan completed 11-of-18 passes for 174 yards with three TDs and one interception and ran for 137 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Alig led the squad with four receptions for 73 yards with two TDs and Trevor Bergman caught three passes for 50 yards.

Krauss led the squad with 7.5 tackles while Nathan Rindler had 4.5 tackles and two sacks.

New Bremen is schedule to travel to Coldwater this Friday.

St. Henry 40, Minster 28

The Wildcats lost a MAC game on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Minster.

St. Henry took an early 13-0 lead but Brogan Stephey scored on a 58-yard TD run with 1:31 left in the first to cut the gap to 13-0.

St. Henry’s Owen Lefeld scored on a 13-yard TD run with 8:26 left in the second quarter to give the Redskins a 20-7 lead, but Stephey threw a 33-yard TD pass to Jack Kohne with 6:28 left in the second to cut the gap to six points again.

Bryce Brookhart threw a 46-yard TD pass to Elijah Horstman with 3:49 left in the second quarter to push the lead to 27-14 at halftime. Stephey threw an 8-yard TD pass to Devan Wuebker with 8:29 left in the third to cut the gap to six points again, but the Redskins scored the next two TDs to take control.

Stephey scored on a 1-yard run with 8:02 left to cap off the game’s scoring.

The Wildcats (0-3, 0-1) had 289 yards of offense while St. Henry had 384.

Stephey completed 13-of-27 passes for 162 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. He ran for 94 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Wuebker led the squad with nine tackles. Connor Schmiesing intercepted one pass.

Minster is scheduled to travel to Delphos St. John’s this Friday.

Indian Lake 48, Riverside 19

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Friday in Lewistown.

The Lakers scored the first four TDs to take control and led 34-7 at halftime. Warren Shockey scored on a 1-yard TD run with 6:18 left in the third to cut the gap to 34-13, but Indian Lake scored the next two TDs to pull away.

Riverside had 269 yards of offense and committed three turnovers while Indian Lake had 428 yards and committed one turnover.

Shockey led the Pirates (2-1) with 77 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries. Myles Platfoot completed 7-of-10 passes for 61 yards with three interceptions and ran for 53 yards on 12 carries. Dominik Stotler ran for 37 yards and one TD on six carries. Devein Frilling caught four passes for 44 yards.

Riverside is scheduled to play its first-ever TRC game on Friday by hosting Bethel.

Marion Local 19, Versailles 17

The Tigers fell in their MAC opener on Friday in Maria Stein after Marion Local’s Kyle’s Otte scored on a 2-yard TD run with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Versailles (2-1, 1-0) turned the ball over twice in the final two minutes, including an interception by Darren Meier in the final 30 seconds.

Dylan Fleck scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter to give the Flyers a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion try.

Chase McEldowney made a 20-yard field goal early in the second quarter to cut the gap to three points, but Marion Local’s Owen Rindler returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown.

But the Tigers took the lead before halftime. Carson Bey scored on a 3-yard TD run, then Titus Gehret scored on a 5-yard run right before halftime to put the team ahead 17-13.

Versailles had 284 yards of offense. Bey completed 15-of-26 passes for 191 yards with two interceptions.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Parkway this Friday.

Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer runs while trying to avoid Covington’s Jensen Wagoner during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Maurer threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5826.jpg Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer runs while trying to avoid Covington’s Jensen Wagoner during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Maurer threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman is slowed down by Covington’s Christian Jarvis during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5589.jpg Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman is slowed down by Covington’s Christian Jarvis during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Gabe Meyer is brought down by Covington’s Landon LaPoint, left, and Cameron Kirker during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5633.jpg Fort Loramie’s Gabe Meyer is brought down by Covington’s Landon LaPoint, left, and Cameron Kirker during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Jacob Sherman runs during a game against Covington on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_5611.jpg Fort Loramie’s Jacob Sherman runs during a game against Covington on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

New Bremen pulls away late, Versailles falls to Marion Local

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 3 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 28, Greenville 14 Anna 48, Parkway 17 Fort Loramie 42, Covington 25 Waynesfield-Goshen 29, Lehman Catholic 22 St. Henry 40, Minster 28 New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John’s 14 Indian Lake 48, Riverside 19 Marion Local 19, Versailles 17

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.